Black Fairy Godmother Foundation’s 3rd Purple Diamond Awards Welcomes Hip-Hop’s Yo-Yo As Host
PRESS IS INVITED – MEDIA CREDENTIALS ARE REQUIREDNEWARK, NJ, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop legend and activist Yo-Yo is added as the host of the New Jersey-based Black Fairy Godmother Foundation’s Third Annual Purple Diamond Awards.
The Foundations’ festivities – being held at the Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington Street, Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm - will honor those who have worked tirelessly to help provide support for communities of color and marginalized areas that have fallen between the cracks of resources and need help beyond existing sources.
Known for early-mid 1990’s hits “You Can’t Play With My Yo-Yo” and “The Bonnie & Clyde Theme”, Yo-Yo (born Yolanda Whitaker) has paid it forward within urban communities by launching a ‘School of Hip-Hop”, a seven-week summer program designed to teach 100 low-income children hip-hop dance and how to write music
The musical guests for the Purple Diamond Awards – Grammy nominated hit maker Kenny Lattimore and New Jack Swing master Jeff Redd -- will bring gratitude for giving recognition to well-deserved honorees. Kenny Lattimore has been hailed by the New York Times as a “modern soul man” thanks to hits such as “For You.” Jeff Redd brings back the 90s and the classic sounds with smashes such as “You Called and Told Me”.
Simone Gordon, founder/CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation – a non-profit 501c3 – is committed to helping those make it through the tough times and find new success. Ms. Gordon - “Over the past year, we have helped hundreds of families survive the COVID years. Now, there are hundreds, if not thousands, more who need assistance. Without our support, they may lose their homes, healthcare, and their dignity. To help them find a new foundation for growth, development and success, this is why I present our yearly fundraiser, the Purple Diamond Awards.”
A single mother raising an autistic son and a survivor of domestic violence, Simone Gordon created The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation after receiving assistance from a social media group made up of moms from across the country. As this wonderful group of mothers made sure Simone’s son received the necessary services for his well-being, they assisted Ms. Gordon’s with her education. The result – Simone graduated from college last spring with a diploma in nursing and is currently enrolled at a university pursuing a higher degree. All of this while paying it forward to help marginalized communities in need via The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation.
