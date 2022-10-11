Concrete Repairs Scheduled for S.D. Highway 38 in Hartford

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Contact: Spencer Thompson, Project Technician, 605-367-5680



HARTFORD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete repairs are scheduled on S.D. Highway 38 through the city of Hartford beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

The closure will reduce traffic down to two lanes on Highway 38 while the contractor completes the concrete repairs.

The south side of the intersection of N. Western and Highway 38 will be closed during the repairs starting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. For access to Highway 38, please use Exit 390 from Interstate 90.

Work is expected to take up to four weeks.

