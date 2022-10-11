Submit Release
Concrete Repairs Scheduled for S.D. Highway 38 in Hartford

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Contact: Spencer Thompson, Project Technician, 605-367-5680


HARTFORD, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete repairs are scheduled on S.D. Highway 38 through the city of Hartford beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

The closure will reduce traffic down to two lanes on Highway 38 while the contractor completes the concrete repairs.

The south side of the intersection of N. Western and Highway 38 will be closed during the repairs starting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. For access to Highway 38, please use Exit 390 from Interstate 90.

Work is expected to take up to four weeks.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

