Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,727 in the last 365 days.

N.D. Attorney General opinion: Oct. 11

Request: Is the North Dakota Professional Health Program (“NDPHP”) a public entity pursuant to state law and subject to the open records and meetings laws?

Conclusion: The physician health program is a statutorily created program for the detection, intervention, and monitoring of physicians, physician assistants, and other N.D. Board of Medicine licensees with conditions that could result in impairment.  The N.D. Board of Medicine contracts with the NDPHP to provide the physician health program services.  The NDPHP was created by state law; is supported in whole or significant part by public funds; and is performing governmental functions delegated by the Legislature and the North Dakota Board of Medicine. Therefore, the NDPHP is a public entity as defined by N.D.C.C. § 44-04-17.1(13) and is subject to open records and open meetings laws.

Reda the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/2022-L-04.pdf

You just read:

N.D. Attorney General opinion: Oct. 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.