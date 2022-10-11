DHEC Reopens Two Additional Shellfish Beds at Official Sunrise on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will reopen shellfish harvesting beds in Georgetown and Charleston counties on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

"Two shellfish harvesting areas will reopen at official sunrise on Wednesday, October 12,” said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. “The two areas are Shellfish Management Area 05, which includes North Inlet and Winyah Bay in Georgetown County, and Shellfish Management Area 10A, which includes Folly Beach, Sol Legare Island, and Morris Island in Charleston County."

Two shellfish management areas will remain closed until water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for the harvesting of shellfish: Shellfish Management Area 04 – Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County; and Shellfish Management Area 11 – Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, and the Stono River in Charleston County

For more information on shellfish harvesting in your area, please visit scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office in Myrtle Beach, Charleston, or Beaufort.

