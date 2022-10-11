Troop F Weekly Report 10-03 to 10-09-22

Incident Type: FIREARM RELATED INCIDENT

Date: 10/5/2022

Town: amity

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: A U.S. Border Patrol Agent was driving through Amity and observed two men stopped at a house that had collapsed over time and one was discharging a pistol at the ruble. The Agent called for a Trooper to respond to assist him. Cpl. Quint arrived and spoke with both men, one from southern Maine and one from New York. The men stated they travel and photograph dilapidated homes and while looking at this particular property decided to fire a 9mm pistol at it. The firearm owner stated his friend had never fired a weapon. The men were warned for their unsafe behavior and spoken to regarding trespassing.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 10/8/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren. He observed a vehicle with the passenger not being properly secured in a seatbelt and conducted a traffic stop. Tr. Roy investigated and the passenger provided him a false name. Further investigation determined who the woman was and there were warrants for her arrest. She was arrested but was able to post bail.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- Bomb

Date: 10/4/2022

Town: Stonington

Trooper: TR. BARNARD

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Barnard responded to Stonington for a Bomb call. Members of the Fire Marshal’s Office were investigating and found some dynamite. Tr. Barnard and other members of the Bomb Team responded to the call. They took possession of the dynamite and properly disposed of it.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 10/6/2022

Town: Eagle lake

Trooper: TR. MARTIN

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin received a traffic complaint in Eagle Lake. A male caller advised that there was a male driving around Eagle Lake without a driver’s license. The male caller advised the male did not have a license and was traveling at a high rate of speed. Tr. Martin located the male driving in Eagle Lake. Tr. Martin ran a license check on the male and it came back that he did have an active license. However, when Tr. Martin ran the license check it came back that the male had one active warrant. Tr. Martin arrested the male on the warrant. The male was taken to a bail commissioner where he was able to make bail.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM- Intox.

Date: 10/7/2022

Town: MCJA

Trooper: TR. MERCHANT

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant went to MCJA and taught the BLETP about how to use and the function of the Intoxilyzer.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/03/2022

Town: HOULTON

Trooper: TR. COTTON

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was traveling through Houlton when he observed a vehicle with an expired registration. Tr. Cotton recognized the male operator and believed him to be suspended. Houlton RCC confirmed the Smyrna man had a suspended license and Tr. Cotton initiated a stop. Tr. Cotton charged the man with OAS and had him make arrangements for someone to get the vehicle.

Incident Type: INSTRUCTOR

Date: 10/04/2022

Town: sTACYVILLE

Trooper: SGT. HAINES

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines taught an ALICE refresher training at Katahdin Middle/High School.

Incident Type: ASSAULT

Date: 10/05/2022

Town: MONTICELLO

Trooper: TR. SYLVIA

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia responded to an apartment in Monticello after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by another woman at the apartment. Tr. Sylvia met with both parties and learned that there had been a verbal altercation outside at the apartment complex. At one point, one of the females punched the other causing minor injury. The incident was not domestic in nature and the victim declined to press charges.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 10/05/2022

Town: SAINT JOHN

Trooper: CPL. CASAVANT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant took a burglary report from a resident in Saint John who reported his barn had been broken into sometime in the last week. The man reported various items stolen in the burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: BURGLARY

Date: 10/05/2022

Town: VAN BUREN

Trooper: CPL. CASAVANT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Casavant was approached by a man in Van Buren advised someone had broken into a vacant residence a few nights prior. The house was vacant and being used to store various items. The victim advised he believed a set of snow tires seemed to be the only thing missing. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 10/06/2022

Town: LITTLETON

Trooper: tr. cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton received information that there was a male subject at a residence in Littleton that had an active warrant. When Tr. Cotton arrived, he was advised the man was in the process of moving to Presque Isle and the person at the home would notify Tr. Cotton when he returned. A short time later, Tr. Cotton was advised the Littleton man was back. Tr. Cotton returned to the residence and took the man into custody without incident. Tr. Cotton transported him to the Troop F Barracks where he was able to post bail.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 10/06/2022

Town: PATTEN

Trooper: TR. SAUCIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier took a call direct from a business owner in Patten advising of a shoplifting complaint. The owner was able to identify the suspect as a Crystal man. Tr. Saucier met with the suspect who admitted to taking the allergy medication because he needed it but could not afford it. Tr. Saucier believed there were some mental health issues with the man. Tr. Saucier spoke with the business owner and they came to an agreement that the suspect would come to the store and work things out in regard to the theft.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/08/2022

Town: HOULTON

Trooper: TR. COTTON