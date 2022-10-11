Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 2 - Texture
Our weekly photography clinic with weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.
TextureGoals:
To take pictures so viewers can “feel the texture.” Focus on small details like cracks, bumps, lines, and curves.TIPS:
Try positioning yourself so the sun is on one side, this will help create shadows and enhance textures.Challenge:
Take a photo that expresses texture in Boston's Parks. Let your images also tell a story!
Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.