Pics in the Parks: Fall Challenge 2 - Texture

Our weekly photography clinic with weekly challenges to help you hone and improve your photography skills.

Theme:

Texture

Goals:

To take pictures so viewers can “feel the texture.” Focus on small details like cracks, bumps, lines, and curves.

TIPS:

Try positioning yourself so the sun is on one side, this will help create shadows and enhance textures.

Challenge:

Take a photo that expresses texture in Boston's Parks. Let your images also tell a story!

Submit your photo to be included in our digital photo gallery by emailing Parks@Boston.Gov. Submissions may be used for future Boston Parks and Recreation Department marketing purposes.