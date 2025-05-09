From Clean Air to Senior Care: Boston Reaffirms Public Health Commitments

This week, the Council passed two separate but interconnected resolutions aimed at supporting community health — recognizing World Asthma Day and advocating for the protection of Adult Day Health (ADH) Programs in Massachusetts.

World Asthma Day Recognized in Boston

On May 6, 2025, Boston officially joined global efforts in recognizing World Asthma Day, a date dedicated to raising awareness about the chronic respiratory disease that affects more than 13% of Boston adults. Asthma disproportionately impacts neighborhoods like Mattapan, Roxbury, Dorchester, and East Boston, where environmental factors such as proximity to Logan Airport contribute to significantly higher asthma rates — especially among children.

The resolution, offered by Councilor Coletta Zapata and co-sponsored by Councilors Weber and Pepén, highlights troubling national and local trends, including Boston’s ranking among the nation’s worst metro areas for ozone pollution, and calls attention to cuts in federal funding that could hinder local asthma mitigation efforts. By acknowledging World Asthma Day, the Council recommits to clean air initiatives and improving health outcomes for all Bostonians.

Support for Adult Day Health Programs

In a separate resolution offered by Councilors Flynn and Worrell, the Council voiced strong support for Adult Day Health (ADH) programs, which provide critical care and social services to over 13,000 seniors and adults with disabilities across Massachusetts. These programs offer daily medical care, nutrition, recreation, and transportation — often preventing isolation and unnecessary hospitalizations.

However, a looming reimbursement rate cut from $106.32 to $99.49 per day threatens the stability of these programs, many of which are already at risk following COVID-era closures. The resolution backs state legislation — Bill H.4000 and Amendment #203 — to preserve the current funding levels and protect access to these essential services for Boston’s aging and disabled populations.

Together, these resolutions reflect the Council’s ongoing efforts to promote health equity and protect essential care services for residents of all ages and backgrounds.