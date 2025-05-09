Council Declares May as Small Business Month

During this week’s Council meeting, the Council recognized May as Small Business Month, shining a spotlight on the more than 44,000 small businesses that are the heartbeat of the city's neighborhoods.

From the bustling storefronts of Blue Hill Avenue to the vibrant shops of Fields Corner, small businesses help define Boston’s cultural identity while creating one in every five jobs citywide. Nationally, small businesses represent 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, and Boston’s local enterprises are no exception — providing critical services, jobs, and community anchors throughout the city.

The resolution, offered by Councilor Worrell and co-sponsored by Councilors Weber and Mejia, also acknowledges the unique challenges faced by Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs). A 2022 City Disparity Study highlighted systemic barriers in accessing city contracts and capital. In response, the Council has expanded procurement goals and passed new policies aimed at creating more equitable access to city resources.

Today, Boston continues to support small business growth through grant programs, multilingual licensing support, pop-up markets, and dedicated resources for legacy and first-time entrepreneurs. Despite these efforts, a recent report by the Institute for Justice noted that more work remains, especially around reducing red tape and costs that disproportionately impact low-income and MWBE business owners.

As Small Business Month gets underway, the Council reaffirms its commitment to building an inclusive local economy — one where every entrepreneur has a fair shot at success.