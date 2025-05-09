More Than a Game: Latino Baseball League Wellness Day

In celebration of the deep cultural, physical, and community impact of local baseball leagues, the Council declared May 7, 2025 as Latino Baseball League Wellness Day.

Baseball has long served as more than a game in Boston’s Latino, immigrant, and working-class communities — it’s a shared tradition, a place of belonging, and a vital space for wellness and connection. Leagues like Liga Las Caribeñas, Liga Los Toletes, Liga Los Barberos, and Liga Los Compa provide opportunities for residents of all ages to come together, stay active, and foster friendships that extend well beyond the diamond.

These leagues not only promote physical health and teamwork but also unite neighborhoods, especially in times of need. Their presence reinforces the idea that sports can be powerful tools for healing, bonding, and building stronger communities.

Councilor Mejia's resolution also honors the memory of Yupesi Báez, a beloved leader in Boston’s Latino baseball scene whose contributions helped grow the sport and uplift countless lives. His legacy continues in every game played and every life touched by these community-driven efforts.

With this designation, the Council celebrates the wellness, unity, and joy that Latino baseball leagues bring to the city and encourages all Bostonians to recognize the value of recreational spaces that honor both culture and community health.