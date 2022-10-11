Thefts- Saint Johnsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A4007827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel
STATION: VSP Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/06/22 @ 0746
INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/06/22 at 0746 hours, the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury were contacted reference multiple catalytic converters that were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury. At this time the Vermont State Police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals responsible. If anybody has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police at the Saint Johnsbury barracks.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME:N/A
COURT:N/A
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT:N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov
