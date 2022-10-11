Thefts- Saint Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A4007827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Chad Weikel

STATION: VSP Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/06/22 @ 0746

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/06/22 at 0746 hours, the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury were contacted reference multiple catalytic converters that were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury. At this time the Vermont State Police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals responsible. If anybody has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police at the Saint Johnsbury barracks.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME:N/A

COURT:N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

