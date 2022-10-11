Submit Release
Thefts- Saint Johnsbury

CASE#:22A4007827

DATE/TIME: 10/06/22 @ 0746

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 Memorial Drive, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Theft

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/06/22 at 0746 hours, the Vermont State Police, Saint Johnsbury were contacted reference multiple catalytic converters that were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive in Saint Johnsbury. At this time the Vermont State Police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals responsible. If anybody has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police at the Saint Johnsbury barracks.

 

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

