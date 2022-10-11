Smartcare Software Enhances Home Care Platform's User Experience With Expanded Customer Success Team

Smartcare solves home care’s greatest challenges with innovative technology and intuitive solutions. Now, with expanded customer service offerings, Smartcare further simplifies home care for the industry.

Smartcare continues its commitment to timely and knowledgeable customer service as the home care platform expands.

We are committed to having real conversations with every customer – enabling, informing, and empowering them to deliver care with operational efficiency.” — Scott Zielski, Smartcare Software CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of a complete Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and business automation platform for home care, is excited to announce that it is expanding its customer service offerings for users.

"We believe in making a difference through continual improvement in everything we do," says Scott Zielski, CEO and chairman of Smartcare Software. "Our mission is aligning the right resources for our customers to serve their needs best."

With advanced home care software designed to improve the operations of providers and caregivers, the Smartcare difference is within the Smartcare team.

"It's our team that makes the difference with Smartcare," explains Scott Zielski. "We are committed to having real conversations with every customer – enabling, informing, and empowering them to deliver care with operational efficiency."

The growth of the customer service team will lead to faster support times and increased happiness ratings, of which Smartcare currently reports 91% or better. Smartcare Software's Service Availability commitment for a given calendar month is 99.5% or better. And Smartcare's historical uptime availability has been 99.9999% for nine years.

Smartcare is laser-focused on solving home care's biggest challenges by providing innovative technology and intuitive solutions that help deliver excellent care at affordable costs. With expanded customer service offerings, Smartcare is further simplifying home care for the industry.

For more information about Smartcare Software, visit www.smartcaresoftware.com.

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.