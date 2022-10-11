Submit Release
Silverado Overland Park Names Ryan Wright as Administrator

Memory care veteran will lead revitalized community

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is pleased to announce that Ryan Wright, BS, LNHA, has joined the Silverado Overland Park Memory Care Community as Administrator. A skilled, compassionate professional with extensive experience caring for those living with dementia, Ryan will lead the community as Silverado's innovative memory care style is introduced to Overland Park residents and beyond.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Silverado team to make an immediate and positive impact on our Overland Park memory care community,” commented Wright. “While I'm new to Silverado, I won't be new to pursuing my passion in promoting and leading my team to deliver innovative care programs, such as Nexus at Silverado, for our memory impaired residents,” he added.

Wright holds a BA in Public Health Services from Wichita State University and has been working in memory care since 2016. He began as a memory care coordinator, quickly becoming executive director at a Leawood senior living community.

Formerly Forest Creek Memory Care, Silverado took over management of the community in April and immediately began enacting changes to accommodate the company’s style and philosophy of care. These modifications included changes to staff at all levels, including leadership, and the incorporation of Silverado’s extensive dementia care training and certification program. The reimagined community will feature all the care innovations that have earned Silverado its reputation as a leader, including the Nexus® at Silverado early-stage brain health program, community pets, and level-appropriate engagements.

Silverado was just named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services list for the fifth consecutive year, its third straight placing in the top ten of the nationwide ranking of providers. The company prioritizes maintaining a solid culture, following the belief that happy associates lead to happy residents.

About Silverado
Silverado is a Great Place to Work-certified company. Founded in 1996, the company aims to enrich the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline and other chronic or acute conditions. This foundation allows Silverado – and its associates – to leave behind previous misconceptions and operate in a way that provides residents and patients with utmost dignity, freedom, respect, and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally recognized provider of memory care assisted living, hospice, and palliative care services. With locations in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, the company strives to deliver world-class care and unmatched service. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.

