Silverado Appoints Wayne Sanner as CEO Designate, Poised to Succeed Founder Loren Shook

Wayne Sanner will join Silverado as CEO Designate on April 28

National leader in memory care, hospice, and palliative care, announces addition of healthcare veteran to its executive team.

He embodies the purpose, heart, and innovation that have guided Silverado from the beginning. I have full confidence he will continue and elevate the legacy we’ve built.” — Loren Shook, President/Chairman of the Board

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverado , a national leader in memory care, hospice and palliative care, proudly announces the appointment of Wayne Sanner as Chief Executive Officer Designate, effective April 28, 2025. Sanner will work closely with Co-Founder and current CEO, Loren Shook , as he transitions into the next phase of Silverado’s legacy of innovation, servant leadership, and bringing quality of life to its residents, patients, families and associates.With over two decades of executive leadership in senior living and skilled nursing operations, Sanner brings a proven track record of excellence in scaling multi-site healthcare organizations, improving patient outcomes, and fostering purpose-driven cultures. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Prestige Healthcare, where he oversaw 80 skilled nursing facilities caring for 7,000 residents across five states and led a team of more than 10,000 members.“Wayne’s deep operational experience, values-based leadership, and passion for empowering people make him the ideal choice to lead Silverado into the future,” said Loren Shook. “He embodies the purpose, heart, and innovation that have guided Silverado from the beginning. I have full confidence he will continue and elevate the legacy we’ve built.”Sanner’s leadership journey includes COO roles at Cambridge Healthcare Services and Rockport Healthcare, as well as divisional presidency at Sava Senior Care, where he led one of the highest-performing divisions in the company. His hallmark initiatives—such as the launch of the acclaimed “Heart to Serve” service culture campaign and successful census growth strategies—have driven both exceptional care experiences and substantial financial improvement, including consistent double-digit EBITDARM increases.A champion of servant leadership, Sanner is known for his personal investment in team development and his ability to cultivate high-trust, collaborative environments. His leadership philosophy is anchored in helping individuals and organizations “discover, grow, transform, and thrive in their life’s purpose and passions.”“I am honored and humbled to join an organization like Silverado, which has long set the standard in memory care and purpose-driven healthcare,” said Sanner. “Loren’s vision has inspired a generation of leaders, and I look forward to building upon that foundation with heart, innovation, and a relentless focus on those we serve.”Sanner holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from California Baptist University, a Master’s in Organizational Performance & Change from Colorado State University, and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and History. He currently resides in Orange County, California with his family and is actively involved in community volunteerism, youth sports coaching, and faith-based initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.