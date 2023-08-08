Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,460 in the last 365 days.

Silverado Welcomes Suzanne Larsen as Chief People & Culture Officer

Suzanne Larsen, Silverado Executive Leadership

Suzanne Larsen, Silverado's New Chief People & Culture Officer

Suzanne's exceptional strengths, vast experience, and compassionate personality make her the perfect fit providing a key leadership role in this crucial aspect of Silverado's identity.”
— Loren Shook, President/Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of the Board
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is delighted to announce the appointment of Suzanne Larsen as its new Chief People & Culture Officer. With decades of experience providing "people" expertise on a global scale, Suzanne will play a pivotal role in advancing and nurturing Silverado's already robust culture.

Suzanne brings a wealth of expertise, having spent over a decade dedicated to human resources, leadership development, and organizational culture within the healthcare industry. Her track record includes serving as a subject matter expert in delivering client-facing global human resources and training across 15 countries and 10 industry verticals. With a focus on domestic and global employment, organizational development, and intercultural training, Suzanne's skills align perfectly with Silverado's mission and values.

Holding a Doctorate in Business, Suzanne has cultivated a deep understanding of strength-based and innovative cultures, making her an ideal fit for her new role at Silverado. Expressing her enthusiasm, Suzanne states, "Silverado is a pioneering company in the memory impairment space as well as palliative and hospice care. I am excited and honored to join Silverado's mission and team."

Loren Shook, President and CEO of Silverado, commented on Suzanne's appointment, saying, "When Steve Winner and I first conceived the concept behind Silverado, we were confident the company's strength would stem from its people and culture. He further added, “Suzanne's exceptional strengths, vast experience, and compassionate personality make her the perfect fit providing a key leadership role in this crucial aspect of Silverado's identity."

As Chief People & Culture Officer, Suzanne Larsen will be instrumental in fostering a positive work environment, empowering employees, and promoting Silverado's core values. The company looks forward to the continued growth and success under Suzanne's leadership.

Jeff Frum
Silverado Senior Living
+1 9499303049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Silverado Welcomes Suzanne Larsen as Chief People & Culture Officer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more