Silverado Welcomes Suzanne Larsen as Chief People & Culture Officer
Suzanne's exceptional strengths, vast experience, and compassionate personality make her the perfect fit providing a key leadership role in this crucial aspect of Silverado's identity.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado is delighted to announce the appointment of Suzanne Larsen as its new Chief People & Culture Officer. With decades of experience providing "people" expertise on a global scale, Suzanne will play a pivotal role in advancing and nurturing Silverado's already robust culture.
— Loren Shook, President/Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of the Board
Suzanne brings a wealth of expertise, having spent over a decade dedicated to human resources, leadership development, and organizational culture within the healthcare industry. Her track record includes serving as a subject matter expert in delivering client-facing global human resources and training across 15 countries and 10 industry verticals. With a focus on domestic and global employment, organizational development, and intercultural training, Suzanne's skills align perfectly with Silverado's mission and values.
Holding a Doctorate in Business, Suzanne has cultivated a deep understanding of strength-based and innovative cultures, making her an ideal fit for her new role at Silverado. Expressing her enthusiasm, Suzanne states, "Silverado is a pioneering company in the memory impairment space as well as palliative and hospice care. I am excited and honored to join Silverado's mission and team."
Loren Shook, President and CEO of Silverado, commented on Suzanne's appointment, saying, "When Steve Winner and I first conceived the concept behind Silverado, we were confident the company's strength would stem from its people and culture. He further added, “Suzanne's exceptional strengths, vast experience, and compassionate personality make her the perfect fit providing a key leadership role in this crucial aspect of Silverado's identity."
As Chief People & Culture Officer, Suzanne Larsen will be instrumental in fostering a positive work environment, empowering employees, and promoting Silverado's core values. The company looks forward to the continued growth and success under Suzanne's leadership.
