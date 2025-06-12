Silverado Names Angela Collins, RN, CHPN, MBA as Senior Vice President of Hospice Operations

Angela Collins, RN, CHPN, MBA Silverado as Senior Vice President of Hospice Operations

Hospice veteran brings more than two decades of experience to her role overseeing Silverado's expanding hospice service line

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverado is pleased to announce that Angela Collins, RN, CHPN, MBA will be joining the company as Senior Vice President of Hospice Operations, effective June 9, 2025. Angela brings more than two decades of hospice and palliative care leadership to this vital role, having served most recently as Division President at Bristol Hospice and previously as Chief Operating Officer at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas—Nevada’s largest nonprofit hospice. A registered nurse by training and a servant leader by nature, Angela has been consistently recognized for her ability to blend clinical excellence with compassionate, mission-driven leadership.Her journey into hospice care began as a personal calling—to ensure that individuals at the end of life receive the dignity, peace, and presence they deserve. This calling has shaped her career, fueled her commitment to quality, and aligned her with Silverado’s vision to change the world for people with chronic and terminal illness.Angela is also known nationally for her advocacy in quality standards, having served on the NHPCO Quality & Standards Committee and the Nevada Nurses Association Board of Directors. Her depth of knowledge, operational insight, and unwavering belief in the power of team culture will help strengthen our ability to deliver world-class outcomes across Silverado Hospice In her own words, “Hospice is not just care—it’s love in action.” Angela’s leadership reflects the core of Silverado’s cultural foundation: Love is Greater than Fear. She believes that when caregivers lead with love, fear dissolves—and healing, peace, and connection take its place. Her arrival reinforces Silverado’s purpose-driven commitment to deliver care that is clinically sound, emotionally supportive, and spiritually uplifting.We are excited for the journey ahead as we continue to elevate the standard of hospice care across the country.About SilveradoFounded in 1996, Silverado is Great Place to Work-certified, with the goal of enriching the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with memory impairing diseases and empowering people to live life to the fullest until the end of life. This foundation allows Silverado – and its associates – to leave behind previous misconceptions and operate in a way that provides residents and patients with the utmost dignity, freedom, respect and quality of life. Silverado has grown to become a nationally and internationally recognized provider of memory care, assisted living and palliative and hospice services. With locations in California, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, the company strives to deliver world-class care and unmatched service. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.

