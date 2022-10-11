Fall community trout stocking starts October 19

Eighteen lakes across Iowa are gearing up to receive trout this fall. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will release between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at each location as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer months.

“Grab your neighbors, friends and kids and try trout fishing this fall,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau. “It’s time well spent. The fish are here, easy to catch and good to eat.”

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a night crawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners such as a Panther Martin or Mepps is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing. A family friendly event is often paired with the stocking to help anglers have success and fun while fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

2022 Fall Community Trout Stocking Schedule

Oct. 19, Heritage Pond, Dubuque, 3 p.m.

Oct. 19, North Prairie Lake, Cedar Falls, 3 p.m.

Oct. 20, Moorland Pond, Fort Dodge, 1 p.m.

Oct. 20, Sand Lake, Marshalltown, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21, Liberty Centre Pond, North Liberty, 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 21, Ottumwa Park Pond, Ottumwa, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 22, Discovery Park, Muscatine, 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 22, East Lake Park Pond, Mount Pleasant, 10 a.m.

Oct. 22, Wilson Lake, Fort Madison, 11 a.m.

Oct. 24, Bacon Creek, Sioux City, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 27, Lake Petocka, Bondurant, Noon

Oct. 27, Terra Lake, Johnston, Noon

Oct. 28, Triumph Park West, Waukee 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 28, Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake, Ames, Noon

Oct. 28, Big Lake, Council Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, Scharnberg Pond, Spencer, 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 18, Prairie Park (Cedar Bend), Cedar Rapids, 10 a.m.

Nov. 23, Blue Pit, Mason City, 11 a.m.

Find more information about trout fishing in community lakes on the DNR trout fishing webpage.