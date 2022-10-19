Mattress Warehouse Welcomes New Luxury Spink & Co. Line Made With Home-Grown Materials
Mattress Warehouse is excited to announce the addition of Spink & Co, the only company in the world to “grow” their mattresses.FREDERICK, MD, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse is excited to announce the addition of Spink & Co, the newest luxury brand to be added to their large assortment of sleep products both in-stores and online.
The roots of the English company, originally founded by Arthur Spink and his two brothers, trace back to 1888. Today, six generations of bed makers have worked over time to create a unique, elegant, and naturally hand-crafted masterpiece that can be enjoyed at any time of day or night. The original Spink & Co farm, located in Yorkshire, England, is what started it all. Spink & Co is also a recipient of The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the most prestigious form of endorsement and recognition that any company in the U.K. can earn, in the categories of innovation and environmental sustainability.
High quality natural materials grown on the farm are harvested and utilized within each mattress. These natural ingredients include flax, hemp, and cotton. Flax has been the primary ingredient in linen for thousands of years, and cotton has long been among the most popular fibers in the world due to its softness and versatility. Hemp is blended into the bedding fabrics to increase strength and prolong the lifespan of more delicate fibers. Like wool, hemp is also naturally mold and mildew resistant.
Speaking of wool, Spink & Co is a cruelty free farm that takes pride in raising their own sheep for wool. All the sheep are named, and Simon Spink even DJs for the sheep, following the belief that happy sheep produce better wool. This material is naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, fire retardant, and even mold resistant making it a perfect component to add to the luxurious comfort of the Spink & Co mattress line.
Spink & Co now has farms and factories across the US – Tolleson, AZ, Carrolton, TX, Orlando, FL, Walton, KY, and Shoemakerville, PA – strategically located across the United States to increase efficiency and consistently produce technically advanced mattresses at the highest quality. Each mattress is hand tufted and made with the utmost attention to detail using materials right from the farm.
Mattress Warehouse is excited and proud to be able to carry this one-of-a-kind brand. Try out the new Spink & Co line in a store near you, or learn more about them on our website!
