Channel Program Launches Channel Charts Enabling IT Professionals to Make Smarter Software and Services Decisions

First-party insights showcase IT Channel software and service market momentum, competitive analysis, and customer sentiment to inform buying decisions

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, today announced the launch of Channel Charts. The product enables MSPs, MSSPs, VARs and IT Consultants to make better software and services decisions by using proprietary data that is gathered from Channel Program’s Pitch events and Crowdsourced Product Reviews.

The information is presented in interactive, visual summaries that are designed to foster clearer, quicker research and decision-making. It aggregates Service Provider sentiment on topics that are highly relevant to today’s IT Service Providers, including:

• Market Awareness and Differentiation

• Customer Need and Demand

• Channel Support and Enablement

• Business Impact (the ability to help drive revenue, profitability, and service efficiency)

"Channel Charts is a direct result of the conversations we’ve been having with Service Providers who are eager for timely insights and data to inform prudent purchase decisions with competitive intelligence, '' said Kevin Lancaster, Channel Program CEO. "The technology and software space continues to grow exponentially. It's not enough anymore to rely on referral networks and outdated analyst reports. We're offering real time data and trusted insights from real IT Channel professionals to help to identify the partners that will help drive value creation.

Channel Charts’ proprietary data is based on validated reviews and input from Channel Program’s rapidly growing 5000+ member community. Democratizing the marketplace, Channel Charts enables investors to identify category leaders in multiple product categories, map the competitive landscape and reduce risk from lack of information.

Leveling the playing field for service providers, Channel Charts reflects the new path to purchase software. Buyers want to make decisions faster, rely less on salespeople, and use peer reviews to inform decision making. Channel Charts enables IT service providers to strengthen their tech stack decisions by uncovering new technologies they may not have considered previously and provide authentic user feedback on the topics that matter most to them.

To view Channel Charts, visit www.channelprogram.com. To register to be a considered vendor or to attend a future pitch event contact us at www.channelprogram.com/contact.