CPR education spans India for World Restart a Heart Day
All India Institutes of Medical Sciences and American Heart Association launch effort to increase survival of cardiac arrest in IndiaBATHINDA, BHUBANESWAR AND MANGALAGIRI, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathinda, Bhubaneswar and Mangalagiri, India and DALLAS — Only 2% of adults in India know how to perform CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The American Heart Association - the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to longer, healthier, lives for all - and the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - a group of autonomous government public medical universities – are working together to train more than 150,000 students, community health care workers and others in the public in multiple states within India to reverse this trend.
In advance of this World Restart a Heart Day, more than 800 people were trained during the initial launch events in late August. These trainers will now be training community members on Hands-Only CPR in the Bathinda, Bhubaneswar and Mangalagiri regions over the next three years.
Each year on October 16th, the American Heart Association honors the World Restart a Heart Day initiative, supported by all seven constituent councils of the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation (ILCOR), on which the American Heart Association represents the U.S. This is a global initiative to increase awareness about the importance of bystander CPR and to also increase actual bystander CPR rates worldwide by educating the public about learning Hands-Only CPR.
The “train-the-trainer” model is easy to replicate throughout India and helps ensure maximum scalability as each state-based Institute expands its training program.
In a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) emergency, CPR from a bystander can make the difference between life and death. In fact, immediate CPR can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.
Sudden cardiac arrest is the abrupt loss of heart function. Immediate, quality CPR is required to maintain blood flow to organs until advanced care is available and a shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) to reset the heart’s electrical rhythm is delivered to the victim.
Cardiac arrests can happen anywhere, at any time, and 88% of cardiac arrests occur at home. Survival from cardiac arrest largely depends on how quickly CPR is started and the quality of CPR given. For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, a SCA victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7-10%. With bystander CPR and an AED, the chances of survival triples.
Learning how to give Hands-Only CPR in times of a cardiac emergency is the most fundamental skill to begin the chain of survival. Hands-Only CPR has just two simple steps, performed in this order: Call local emergency services if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse and push hard and fast in center of chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.
The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are a group of autonomous government public medical universities of higher education under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. These institutes have been declared by an Act of Parliament as Institutes of National Importance.
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century.
