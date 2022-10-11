Construction Industry Unites to Advance Inclusion- Over 2500 Firms Registered
Construction Inclusion Week participation has doubled since its inaugural year in 2021 and now has an anticipated reach of more than 500,000 industry workersUNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Inclusion Week participation has doubled since its inaugural year in 2021 and now has an anticipated reach of more than 500,000 industry workers, including subcontractors, craft workers, and construction management professionals, on over 5,000 project sites nationwide.
Construction Inclusion Week (CIW) 2022 is October 17-21, 2022, and will foster inclusion and celebrate diversity throughout the construction industry. Open to companies of all sizes, CIW provides educational and business resources for the construction industry, including craft and jobsite crews, office teams, and industry affiliates. Construction Inclusion Week participation has doubled since its inaugural year in 2021 and now has an anticipated reach of more than 500,000 industry workers, including subcontractors, craft workers, and construction management professionals, on over 5,000 project sites nationwide. Sixty percent of the Top 25 of the "BD+C Giants (Contractors)" are registered to participate in CIW. Participation will occur nationwide, resulting in a coast-to-coast ripple effect throughout the industry. Reach beyond construction firms includes educational institutions incorporating construction inclusion week resources into their classroom curriculum, large government agencies, Fortune 500 owner firms, and architectural/design firms.
Construction Inclusion Week 2022 introduces an assessment to help firms evaluate their DEI Maturity, structure engagement throughout the week, and lay the groundwork for improvement.
CIW content concentrates on five daily themes:
· Commitment & Accountability (Monday, October 17)
· Belonging (Tuesday, October 18)
· Supplier Diversity (Wednesday, October 19)
· Workplace Culture (Thursday, October 20)
· Community Engagement (Friday, October 21)
Content for 2022 includes robust curriculum resources, including a library of toolbox talks and table talks, facilitator tools, and discussion guides. Firms can access free materials and content to increase their focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion by visiting www.constructioninclusionweek.com. Resources are flexible, allowing firms to plan activities at any scale within their organizations or projects. Video content will be shared online and via social media throughout the week. Industry partners throughout the country are hosting in-person and virtual events. Additionally, community engagement efforts will introduce students to construction careers with a focused effort on the Class of 2032 (current third graders). Educators have noted that this age group is pivotal in making career opportunities realistic and tangible.
The construction industry makes impactful progress when members collaborate. Fostering sustainable and measurable change requires unity, a shared focus on achieving goals, and taking bold steps. DPR Construction, Mortenson, Turner Construction Company, McCarthy Building Companies, Clark Construction Group, and Gilbane Building Company envisioned CIW as an industry-wide effort to enhance inclusion throughout all levels, including subcontractors, trade partners, and suppliers. George Pfeffer (DPR Construction) and Dan Johnson (Mortenson) serve as co-chairs for Construction Inclusion Week 2022. Additional industry partners include the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Culture of Care, and the National Association of Women In Construction.
###
The second annual Construction Inclusion Week harnesses the collective power of general contractors, specialty contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers to build awareness and improve diversity and inclusion in the construction industry. Founding members include DPR Construction, Mortenson, Turner Construction, McCarthy, Clark Construction Group, and Gilbane Building Company. Construction Inclusion Week provides content and resources to share throughout the industry.
For more information, visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com
Asheya Warren
PRAXIS
+1 972-755-5330
email us here