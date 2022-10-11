John Schneider Risks It All for the American Flag in Upcoming Film, TO DIE FOR
All great movements and reclamations begin with a single thought and a God-given means of expression. This is mine.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Schneider steers right of Hollywood with his upcoming movie, TO DIE FOR (Maven Entertainment) – Available on DVD and streaming at CineflixDOD.com on October 20th. Schneider wrote, directed and stars in this highly anticipated film, which was produced by his wife and filmmaking partner, Alicia Allain.
— John Schneider
TO DIE FOR takes a stand for patriotism and the American flag, which won’t shock Schneider fans who have watched the American icon boldly embrace and proclaim his conservative views in recent years. The powerful and gripping drama takes on the feel of a Clint Eastwood film, with Schneider front and center for one of the most impassioned performances of his career.
Frustrated by the liberal left and what he deems the destruction of the country he risked his life for, reclusive veteran Quint North (Schneider) is ordered by the court to keep his distance from the local high school with the American flag on the back of his El Camino or face a fine and jail time. In an ultimate exhibition of patriotism, he sets forth a series of events that just may get him killed in his own front yard.
“We made this movie with a crew of under 10 people over the last 10 months because we had to,” says Schneider. "The madness has gotten to the point where something must be done. All great movements and reclamations begin with a single thought and a God-given means of expression. This is mine."
The film features a score by Larry Hall, and opens with the stunning new song, "That's Why We Stand" by Country Music superstar Billy Dean.
"This movie is intensely patriotic,” says Schneider unapoligetically. "If patriotism offends you in any way, watch this film. If you are still offended, move."
TO DIE FOR will be available for streaming October 20th at CineflixDOD.com. Pre-order at ToDieForMovie.com and save 50% off the release day price!
Watch the official trailer: https://youtu.be/5bvWammCZ04
About John Schneider: John’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, along with recurring appearances on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Dancing with the Stars. As an independent filmmaker, John continues to write, direct and star in his own movies, including Christmas Cars (2019), Stand On It (2020), and Poker Run (2021), plus the forthcoming Double or Nothin’ and To Die For. He also co-starred with Reba McEntire in Lifetime’s 2021 holiday hit, Christmas In Tune, which follows several cross-generational smashes, from Smokey and the Bandit (Burt Reynolds) to Felicity: An American Girl Adventure (Shailene Woodley) and Sydney White (Amanda Bynes). In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit, right up to his latest, Southern Ways, and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded (with Marie Osmond) the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which has since raised more than $7 billion dollars for medical research. For more information, visit JohnSchneiderStudios.com.
