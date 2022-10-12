IAL Releases Second Version of "We hear you, we see you, we support you" Video Supporting Iranian People

The raw courage you're showing to expose the Islamic Republic's terror and brutality is changing the world. I stand with you.” — Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-22)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - the Iranian Americans for Liberty, led by Executive Director, Bryan E. Leib, published a second video message in support of the Iranian people titled: "We Hear You. We See You. We Support You." The video is dedicated to the brave Iranian people who deserve to have basic human rights, freedom of press, and liberty for all. Our message is clear; We hear you - we see you - we support you!

The latest video features Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-22), House GOP Conference Chair - Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21), former Chief of Staff to the National Security Council Fred Fleitz, Executive Director of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute Robert Greenway and former State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

House GOP Conference Chair, the third highest ranking House Republican, Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21) sent out a tweet stating: "The American people are witnessing the brave actions of Iranian men & women protesting side by side for their freedom & liberty after the Regime murdered #MahsaAmini. I stand with the freedom seeking Iranian people."

Former State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said: "Salam to all of the brave Iranian women, my sisters, my friends, who are fighting for your freedom. I've been with you for a long time, I will continue to speak for you. You have our heart here in America, We stand with you. Keep up the fight. "

Former Chief of Staff to the National Security Council and current Vice Chair of the America First Policy Institute, Fred Fleitz said: "The American people stand with the brave people of Iran, especially the women of Iran. It is time for Iran's backward and dictatorial regime to go."

Executive Director of the Jared Kushner-backed Abraham Accords Peace Institute Robert Greenway said: "The world has seen the bravery and determination of the Iranian people - and stands with them against tyranny and oppression. We see a brighter future for Iran and it's courageous people - free from brutality, repression and tyranny.

The first video featured Congressional leaders such as; Representative Scott Perry, Representative Mary Miller alongside former senior White House and State Department Officials such as; Former U.S Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of State Len Khodorkovsky, former Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates and former Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat AntiSemitism Ellie Cohanim.

"We organized this video message from congressional leaders and former senior Trump administration officials to send a clear and strong message to the Iranian people who are fighting for freedom from the Khamenei regime – We hear you. We see you. We support you." said Bryan E. Leib, Executive Director of Iranian Americans for Liberty

"We Hear You. We See You. We Support You." (2.0)