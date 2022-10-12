Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 267,600 in the last 365 days.

Sharifah Hardie Launches #HelpASistaOut Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise $50M to Help Fund Black Businesses

Sharifah Hardie

With black-owned businesses accounting for 2.4% of all businesses, now is the time for assistance and support as the pandemic causes an economic downturn.

Black businesses are in Mission Critical. We need IMMEDIATE relief. We need FEMA type relief, NOW. I can’t do it by myself. I need you to Help Me Help the People. #HelpASistaOut”
— Sharifah Hardie
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business consultant, talk show host, President of the Long Beach Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach City Council Candidate in the 2020 March 3rd Primary Election and candidate for California State Senate, District 33 in the 2024 Primary Elections, Sharifah Hardie, has announced the launch of her new crowdfunding campaign, #HelpASistaOut.

Ms. Hardie announced her intent to raise $1.5B earlier this month across the entire “Support My Black Business” crowdfunding platform in articles on Black Enterprise: (https://www.blackenterprise.com/black-entrepreneur-sets-goal-to-raise-1-5-billion-for-black-businesses) and Face 2 Face Africa: (https://face2faceafrica.com/article/sharifah-hardie-the-talk-show-host-raising-1-5-billion-for-black-businesses) However, this $50M raise is strictly for Ms. Hardie’s #HelpASistaOut Campaign.

With black-owned businesses accounting for only a small percentage of all businesses, now is the time for assistance and support as the pandemic causes an economic downturn. More than ever, Black-owned businesses require increased access to funding and capital and Ms. Hardie needs assistance to not only reach these business owners, but to raise awareness for the plight of the Black business owner.

The pandemic caused a drop in the number of business owners who were actively operating between February and April of 2020, and they are still currently dealing with the health crisis, business closures, and job losses today. And keep in mind this drop accounts for business owners in general. Black businesses have been affected at an even greater magnitude, as there were less Black-owned businesses to begin with.

Even with the United States’ Paycheck Protection Program for Small Businesses, which was run by the Treasury Department and the SBA, Black-owned firms had uncertain cash positions, weaker banking relationships, and preexisting funding gaps, they had little buffer entering the crisis.

There was a need for action and Ms. Hardie knew it:

“People keep asking me do I really believe I can raise all of this money. The answer to that question is ABSOLUTELY. Without a doubt. Whenever there’s a disaster, an emergency, a funeral, whatever the case may be, people create GoFundMe campaigns. They start crowdfunding. They start pitching in and raising money. Black businesses are in Mission Critical. We need IMMEDIATE relief. We need FEMA type relief, NOW. That’s why I’m crowdfunding, but I can’t do it by myself. I Need You to Help Me Help The People. #HelpASistaOut” says Sharifah Hardie.

To help Sharifah Hardie and to be a part of change make your contribution today at: https://www.supportmyblackbusiness.org/product/helpasistaout

View All Campaigns or Create Your Campaign Today at: https://www.SupportMyBlackBusiness.org

Please Like & Share #SupportBlackBusinesses #HelpASistaOut #BlackOwnedBusinesses #Crowdfunding #BlackBusinesses #BlackGirlMagic #BlackGirlMagicIsReal

Sharifah Hardie
Ask Sharifah
+1 562-822-0965
info@supportmyblackbusiness.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Support My Black Business

You just read:

Sharifah Hardie Launches #HelpASistaOut Crowdfunding Campaign to Raise $50M to Help Fund Black Businesses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.