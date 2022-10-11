The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year old Michael Holmes of Vienna. Mr. Holmes was last seen on foot leaving a residence on Tower Road in Vienna Thursday , October 6, 2022 with plans to go to Winthrop. He has not been seen by family since. Mr. Holmes who suffers from cognitive issues is a white male, 6’00”, 225 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Mr. Holmes does not have his cell phone on him and it is unknown what he was last wearing. If you see Mr. Holmes or have any information please call 911 or the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 207.624.7076