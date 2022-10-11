PLUSnxt Establishes Pro Bono Hosting Partnership through Relativity’s Justice for Change

PLUSnxt supports SJLF through Relativity's Justice for Change

PLUSnxt will support Justice for Change grant recipient, Social Justice Legal Foundation, in their use of RelativityOne

The services provided by PLUSnxt and Relativity are critical to the ability of a small start-up like SJLF...We look forward to our continued partnership toward bringing systemic change.” — Kevin McKinnon, SJLF’s Operations Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLUSnxt, leading electronic discovery services and solutions provider, announced today its designation as a Hosting Partner with Relativity’s Justice for Change program. This partnership will enable PLUSnxt to provide hosting, administrative and project management support to grant recipient organizations in their use of RelativityOne.

PLUSnxt begins this partnership by working with the Social Justice Legal Foundation (SJLF) to extend their RelativityOne-powered PLUS Accelerator offering. PLUS Accelerator provides SJLF with the ability to independently control a dedicated RelativityOne environment with the managed support and partnership of PLUSnxt experts. Accelerator provides step-by-step guidance that promotes self-sufficiency with the assurance of having an expert on call.

“When the Social Justice Legal Foundation approached us about supporting their mission to ensure all people are provided sufficient resources to combat civil rights violations, we were honored to assist in providing pro bono services to support an important cause,” commented Gary Bendel, Chief Operating Office at PLUSnxt.

“The SJLF is thrilled to collaborate with PLUSnxt and Relativity in the fight for social justice. SJLF is a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization dedicated to combatting the myriad injustices of the carceral system through litigation. The services provided by PLUSnxt and Relativity are critical to the ability of a small start-up like SJLF to hold those violating civil rights accountable, no matter how large or document-intensive the investigation,” said Kevin McKinnon, SJLF’s Operations Manager. “We look forward to our continued partnership toward bringing systemic change.”

Relativity’s Justice for Change program focuses on increasing access to justice by providing free use of its cloud-based e-discovery product, RelativityOne, to organizations tackling legal cases and academic and policy research related to racial and social justice. Specifically, Justice for Change has allocated 100TB of RelativityOne data to be used on pro bono projects led by customers or nonprofit organizations. Through the Justice for Change hosting partnership, PLUSnxt is committed to the continuous pursuit of justice through great pro bono work and building important connections within the community.

“We are excited to see PLUSnxt and the SJLF join forces through Justice for Change,” said Johnathan Hill. “Their partnership will serve to rectify civil rights injustices and exemplify the positive impacts of expanded access to justice resources.”

Organizations, including current Relativity customers, doing legal work on behalf of racial justice that would benefit from software to help them organize and search documents and build out a case narrative can apply for free use of Relativity’s cloud-based e-discovery product, RelativityOne.

PLUSnxt is participating in the 13th annual Relativity Fest, an event for the e-discovery and compliance communities, taking place in Chicago on October 26-28; sessions are also accessible via an online platform for those unable to attend in-person. Interested parties can register for the event here. PLUSnxt is a finalist in the 2022 Innovation Awards for Best Solution: Service Provider with their custom application, Project Tracker. In addition, Creative Director, Sophia Aragon, will be speaking at the Stellar Women Lunch and Learn: “Building Your Personal Brand.”

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a top tier data discovery and management company offering three critical components of eDiscovery; the best and proven technology, experts that can develop efficient workflows, and the experience to mitigate risk and reduce costs. PLUSnxt is a collaborative team with many successful years in the litigation support space. We identify issues, listen to the needs of our clients, and then design the solution and workflow model that best suits their needs. PLUSnxt combines forward thinking experts with the latest technological developments, consistently delivering smart solutions to complex discovery challenges. Based in Los Angeles, PLUSnxt is a RelativityOne Certified Partner, Silver Partner, and Services Partner. Discover more at www.PLUSnxt.com or email PLUSinfo@PLUSnxt.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

