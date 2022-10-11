Americord® Releases Exosomes Banking with CryoMaxx™ Processing
Americord Registry announces the addition of exosome banking to their suite services, becoming the first company in the United States to do so.
We are thrilled to give families the opportunity to preserve their baby’s exosomes with the expectation of future medical science breakthroughs, helping secure a healthy future for their children.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry®, a leader in the cord blood industry, announced the addition of exosome banking to their suite of family-focused services, becoming the first private biobanking company in the United States to do so.
— Charlie Boyer, Chief Operating Officer of Americord
Exosomes are tiny, extracellular vesicles that initiate cell-to-cell communication by shuttling cellular components to other cells. Pre-clinical research has shown that exosomes may regulate immune responses, wound healing, and cell growth and development.
“As parents, it is our responsibility to do everything possible to protect the health and safety of our children,” Charlie Boyer, Chief Operating Officer of Americord says. “Research shows that newborn exosomes may one day be able to treat serious medical conditions, becoming a new frontier of regenerative medicine. We are thrilled to give families the opportunity to preserve their baby’s exosomes with the expectation of future medical science breakthroughs, helping secure a healthy future for their children today.”
Americord’s proprietary CryoMaxx™ Processing method isolates and concentrates the exosomes from the plasma portion of the cord blood. Once processed, exosomes are cryogenically preserved in liquid nitrogen tanks at -196 degrees Fahrenheit. Americord offers 20-year and lifetime exosome storage plans.
Today, there are currently no FDA-approved treatments, but researchers and scientists are studying these tiny vesicles for more than 100 clinical trials researching numerous applications for exosomes. These clinical trials include treatments for pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, metastatic melanoma, platelet function, blood coagulation and inflammatory diseases, and neuro-degeneration.
“We’re proud to be the first biobanking company in the United States to offer exosome banking, ” Martin Smithmyer, CEO of Americord Registry says. “Scientists in Americord’s research facility are focused on creating a new generation of innovative services and processes that will provide real-world solutions to families facing challenging medical needs. Exosome banking was a logical next step.”
Since 2008, Americord has aimed to improve and extend human life, leading the field with cutting-edge and proprietary cell and tissue-based therapeutics and services, including the cryopreservation of stem cells for newborns and their families for future therapeutic use.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards. Americord acknowledges that exosomes are not FDA-approved for use in treatments or products. Americord does not claim exosomes have any current therapeutic benefit. The client understands that they bank their child’s exosomes for use in clinical trials and research which may provide utility in the future.
