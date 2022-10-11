Submit Release
Solé So Cal Is Now Representing Formaspace Contract In South California

As of October 10th, 2022, Solé So Cal will be representing Formaspace Contract in the southern California market.

We are thrilled to represent Formaspace in the dynamic Southern California marketplace...”
— Kimberly McCready & Kari Schultz
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solé So Cal is elated to represent Formaspace Contract in southern California. As of October 10th, 2022, Solé will be introducing Formaspace Contract’s American-made, custom manufacturing capabilities to commercial and life science applications of the expanding communities.

Solé So Cal brings 50 years of design and sales experience to the new partnership with Formaspace Contract. Solé is a boutique group that offers contract furniture, textiles, and interior finishes. Solé represents companies that provide the design community with fresh, innovative, high-quality products such as Formaspace Contract. Kimberly McCready and Kari Schultz both come from extensive industry experience in the Southern California market, engaging with dealers and A&D firms for many years in partnership with other large manufacturers. With a mission to bring focused, design-driven representation, Solé delivers excellent service and solutions to their clients and partners.

“We are thrilled to represent Formaspace in the dynamic Southern California marketplace, home to rapidly expanding government, research, and biotech facilities. The technical and laboratory workspace is growing and evolving quickly. We bring 50 years of design and sales experience to our new partnership.”
- Kimberly McCready & Kari Schultz, Principals of Sole So Cal

Formaspace Contract is an international manufacturer of custom contract furniture. Their experience in design and manufacturing started in 1981, and over the years, Formaspace Contract has mastered how to fine-tune the discovery process to design, engineer, and mass-produce highly customized product solutions. Formaspace Contract truly sees Solé So Cal as partners in their process from beginning to end.

