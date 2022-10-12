Armen Living continues its upward expansion and announces a new showroom location for Fall High Point Market
Turn your outdoor space into a high-style destination with this Cayman 4 Piece Black Aluminum Outdoor Seating Set with Dark Grey Cushions
Oasis and Brielle 5 Piece Light Eucalyptus and Stone Outdoor Patio Dining Set is ideal for any outdoor space.
Armen Living’s new 4,000-square-foot showroom will debut 20 new collections within the IHFC Building, 7th floor, Hamilton Wing, Space H-721.
We can’t wait for the opening of our new showroom that will allow us to showcase a wider selection of products, and gives us even more room to feature our best sellers and top-selling categories.”CALIFORNIA, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living continues its upward expansion and announces a new showroom location for the October High Point Market.
— Kevin Kevonian, President, of Armen Living
Kevin Kevonian, President, of Armen Living shared, "We can’t wait for the opening of our new High Point IHFC showroom in space H-721. Our new location on the 7th floor and its larger space will allow us to showcase a wider selection of products, and gives us even more room to feature our best sellers and top-selling categories.”
Armen Living’s new 4,000-square-foot showroom is located within the IHFC Building, 7th floor, Hamilton Wing, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). Upgrading to a new location with a new design allows for better traffic flow and features 20 new collections for indoor and outdoor furniture debuting at the market. The new space also provides a curated gallery-style shopping experience, as well as new windows that brighten up the overall space making it seem twice as big.
Armen Living goes on to share that their need for a larger showroom is largely attributed to the number of new products and expanding categories over the last few years. Adding that their largest escalation has been within their outdoor division as the demand + sales volume has shot up + 15%.
Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales, at Armen Living commented “Since we first debuted our outdoor designs we have seen a huge increase in the sales and number of existing customers buying from this category. We have also seen an uptake in our sales team establishing new retailers, multi-line outdoor dealers, and specialty outdoor pool & patio stores who love our diverse selection of outdoor furniture.”
First introducing their outdoor division in 2019, Armen Living’s strategic product development has not only gained momentum, but has led to their brand becoming a leader in fashionable and affordable outdoor furniture for retailers, designers, and hospitality clients across the country.
“The biggest increase we have seen in our outdoor division began in 2021 as we shifted from buying off-the-rack pieces to designing our outdoor collections in-house. This shift has further helped us to diversify our outdoor category. We now design 70% of our outdoor category in-house, with more designs launching each market,” Lee shared.
With the success of Armen Living’s outdoor division, this category is becoming one of their best sellers. With a product assortment that includes more than 300 SKU's and more than 30 exquisite outdoor collections for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture - with a handful of stylishly modern planters and fun outdoor bar accessories. Armen Living’s outdoor collection is available in a wide range of design styles and a variety of sizes from small outdoor patio sets to grand resort-style statement pieces - all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable outdoor materials and without breaking your budget.
Lee shared “As the demands for outdoor furnishings have increased over the last 2 years we have seen consumers shift their travel budgets to investing in their own outdoor spaces. This yearning for luxurious outdoor living spaces is no longer the desire of a few - it’s the demand of many. But unlike an expensive vacation, with our affordable and stylish outdoor furnishings you get to enjoy it year after year - not just one week at a time.”
About Armen Living
Continuing our legendary 40-year company history, Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a uniquely modern and fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics.
Style leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.”
Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylishly modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction.
About High Point Market & High Point Market Authority
The High Point Market Authority, www.highpointmarket.org, is the official sponsor and organizer of High Point Market in High Point, N.C. Featuring an extensive selection of exhibitors spanning every category, style, and price point, and attracting tens of thousands of visitors from more than 100 countries twice each year, High Point Market is the driving force of the home furnishings industry. Find the High Point Market anywhere online, and follow on social media using the hashtag #hpmkt.
Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales
Armen Living
vplee@armenliving.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn