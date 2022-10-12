Titan GPS Powered by Certified Tracking Solutions Is Now Part of the GPS Insight Portfolio
GPS Insight’s portfolio, combined with the GPS tracking, ELD compliance and custom digital forms from Titan GPS, offers a superior solution for customers.
We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership, as it allows us to provide even more robust solutions for our customers ... across the fleet management and field service industries”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Tracking Solutions, a leader in GPS telematics, connected transportation, and industrial IoT, today announced that it has been acquired by GPS Insight, a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software.
— Gary Fitzgerald, CEO - GPS Insight
Certified Tracking Solutions markets state-of-the-art fleet management solutions under the Titan GPS brand. This strategic partnership will provide more value and choice to North American customers with a best-in-class fleet and field service management system.
Certified Tracking Solutions is majority owned by private equity firm Hammond Kennedy Whitney and is based in Edmonton, Canada with US headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. GPS Insight is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is majority owned by private equity firm, Accel-KKR, which is focused on investing in software and technology-enabled services firms.
“GPS Insight is pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Certified Tracking Solutions, as it allows us to provide even more robust solutions for our customers while extending our competitive advantage across the fleet management and field service industries,” said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight. “We are committed to providing tools for businesses to operate more efficiently, and by combining our teams and platforms, we create an unparalleled synergy to guarantee high-quality, reliable service while enabling our clients to deliver a superior end-to-end service experience for their own customers.”
“Joining forces with GPS Insight will help Certified Tracking Solutions achieve its goal of offering a more comprehensive suite of fleet management and field service solutions to our partners,” said Ben Jensen, Jr., Founder and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions. “Our existing and future customers can expect to see benefits immediately as we expand to a new level of innovation for companies and assets of all kinds.”
This acquisition expands the reach of Titan GPS into the US market and provides customers with access to a full suite of fleet and field service management capabilities via an integrated platform. The combined expertise and resources of both companies will enable a highly scalable offering, more innovative technology and more resources to help customers maximize the value from their software investment.
About Certified Tracking Solutions
Certified Tracking Solutions (CTS) is an innovative leader in GPS telematics, connected transportation, and industrial IoT. Certified Tracking Solutions markets state-of-the-art fleet management solutions under the Titan GPS brand. Customers choose CTS for advanced, enterprise-level GPS tracking, end-to-end visibility, and deep insights. Intelligent camera systems provide 360-degree video coverage, the user-friendly FieldDocs app helps digitize and manage paperless workflows, and battle-tested hardware complements the robust platform. For over a decade, thousands of fleets across North America have trusted Titan GPS to elevate their efficiency, compliance, and profitability. Certified Tracking Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, and our US HQ is in Scottsdale, AZ. Learn more at https://titangps.com/.
About GPS Insight
GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.
