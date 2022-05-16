Titan GPS Partners with Drivewyze to Offer PreClear Weigh-Station-Bypass Integration
New Drivewyze partnership enables Titan GPS customers with direct access to weigh-station-bypass services at over 800 sites in 48 states and provinces across NA
We look for partners who have a robust fleet management platform, Titan GPS stood out as they have continued to innovate in the fleet management space and are growing at an impressive pace...”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions (CTS), a leader in GPS telematics, today announced that it has partnered with Drivewyze, a leader in connected truck services. This partnership enables Titan GPS customers with integrated and direct access to weigh-station-bypass services at over 800 sites in 48 operational and in-progress states and provinces across North America. In addition, subscribers will have access to the Drivewyze safety notifications, and the Titan GPS in-field digital workflow solution in one ecosystem.
— Gavin Henry, Drivewyze VP of Business Dev. & Channel Mgmt.
“We are excited to deliver this much-requested capability with Drivewyze as a strategic partner,” remarked Ben Jensen, CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions. “The Drivewyze integration is very much in line with our vision to make the world a better place for our customers, one data point at a time. The data from the Drivewyze service will improve driver visibility with actionable insights, driving operational efficiency, compliance, and safety.”
“We look for partners who have a robust fleet management platform,” said Gavin Henry, Drivewyze Vice President of Business Development & Channel Management. “Titan GPS stood out as they have continued to innovate in the fleet management space and are growing at an impressive pace over the years.”
The Drivewyze service is seamlessly integrated within the Titan GPS platform for easy onboarding and activation. It is also fully integrated with the Titan GPS in-field solution that provides digital forms, vehicle inspection, document management, dispatching and routing, fuel receipt management, and more – all of which are increasingly vital to fleets that are digitizing their paperwork and operational workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity. All of these capabilities are available within the user-friendly Titan GPS mobile application with no need for additional hardware. This service will be available for customers later this year.
About Titan GPS: Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, is an innovator and leader in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, and workflow optimization. The company has been trusted by thousands of fleet operators across North America since 2004. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with its US HQ in Phoenix, AZ, the company is rapidly growing as it continues to lead with best-in-class customer support. To learn more about Titan GPS, visit www.titangps.com.
About Drivewyze: Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in connected truck services and is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. Drivewyze serves commercial drivers and fleets with innovative trucking services such as the Drivewyze PreClear bypass service, Drivewyze Safety+, Drivewyze Safety Notifications, and Drivewyze Insights. Drivewyze was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the North American Weigh-Station-Bypass Company of the Year Award for 2017, for its best practices and industry leadership. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit www.drivewyze.com.
Ritu Chaturvedi
Certified Tracking Solutions
+1 780-391-3800
email us here