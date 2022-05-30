Submit Release
Titan GPS Inks New Deal with Strathcona County to Continue Municipal Sector Momentum

Strathcona County signed a new contract with Titan GPS to uniformly replace the County’s current 3 GPS vendors' systems installed in approx. 360 fleet assets.

Our new partnership with Strathcona County is a result of our continuing innovation and our proven ability to meet the needs of diverse municipalities.”
— Ben Jensen - Founder & CEO - Certified Tracking Solutions
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, is pleased to announce a new agreement with Strathcona County in Alberta, Canada. The contract calls for the Titan GPS system to uniformly replace the County’s current 3 GPS vendors installed in approximately 360 fleet vehicles and equipment. In addition, the contract calls for GPS service to be provided in approximately 100 additional County assets. The County’s objectives include meeting current business requirements and supporting future initiatives such as integration with the County’s GIS and ERP software. It is a 6-year agreement, with a 2-year optional extension.

The new Strathcona County agreement adds to a growing portfolio of Titan GPS Public Sector clients, which includes Alberta Transportation’s highly sophisticated snow plow program as well as other recent RFP wins such as the City of Lloydminster.

Founder and CEO of Certified Tracking Solutions CEO Ben Jensen said: “As part of our strategic plan, we have seen significant growth in the municipal sector. Our new partnership with Strathcona County is a result of our continuing innovation and our proven ability to meet the needs of diverse municipalities. Even with great technology, customer service is key. That’s where we excel.”

About Titan GPS: Titan GPS, powered by Certified Tracking Solutions, is an innovator and leader in GPS telematics, fleet tracking and management, and workflow optimization. The company has been trusted by thousands of fleet operators across North America since 2004. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, with its US HQ in Phoenix, AZ, the company is rapidly growing as it continues to lead with best-in-class customer support. Learn more at https://titangps.com/

Ritu Chaturvedi
Certified Tracking Solutions
+1 780-391-3800
email us here

