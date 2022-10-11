Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Walmart Continues to Innovate
NPI Helps Health, Wellness & Beauty Brands Launch New Products in the U.S.
With the boost that the pandemic gave to online shopping, Walmart is giving their customers what they want -- a more enjoyable digital experience.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart does not follow, it leads.
— Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
“To stay competitive in today’s retail landscape, you have to constantly develop new ideas and innovations,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “If you rest on your past achievements, there will be a retailer that jumps ahead of you.”
DrugstoreNews.com recently reported that Walmart has made “significant” upgrades to the shopping experience on its website and app.
Among the improvements, Walmart has made the “gift registry process simpler and easier.”
“Because parents will be shopping for toys during the holiday season, children now can make their holiday gift list by “hearting” items,” Gould said. “For clothes, the retail giant created a new online styling feature that allows consumers to see how they will look in their new attire. They can choose models that fit their body type.”
Gould said Walmart understands that they have to continually work to make its customers happy.
“With the boost that the pandemic gave to online shopping, Walmart is giving their customers what they want -- a more enjoyable digital experience,” he added.
Gould and his NPI team keep abreast of retail trends and innovations to give their clients the best guidance when they want to launch products in the U.S.
More than a decade ago, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform that streamlines product launches for NPI’s health, wellness, and beauty clients.
“We emphasize speed to market and cost-effectiveness,” he added. “We also regularly tweak the ‘Evolution of Distribution” system to meet the needs of the changing retail sector.
“Twenty years ago, e-commerce was in its infancy, but now you have to create a robust online presence if you want to compete in today’s economy,” Gould said.
“We provide our clients with all the resources they need to launch their products,” Gould said. “NPI has a veteran team of salespeople and marketers,” he said. “We also provide logistical and federal regulatory compliance services to our customers.
“Just like Walmart, everyone in the retail industry has to keep up with the changing habits of the consumers,” Gould added.
For more information, visit nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
email us here