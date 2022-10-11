Northgate Technologies, Inc. Partners with Lovell to Better Serve Government Healthcare Systems
Lovell® Government Services will represent Northgate Technologies as their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.
We are excited to partner with Lovell to help Veterans, Military, and Indian Health Services gain faster and easier access to technology revolutionizing laparoscopic surgery [...] providers.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services is proud to announce a partnership with Northgate® Technologies Inc. (NTI), creator of the NEBULAE® SRS. Lovell will be the federal distribution partner to support sales through government healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS).
— David McDonough, Vice President and General Manager, NTI
Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor since 2013. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranked in the top 10 percent of America’s fastest-growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021. They partner with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
Northgate Technologies, Inc. is a global innovator of high-quality, minimally invasive surgery medical devices used for stone management and the surgical environment. Their products provide safe, efficient, and cost-effective medical solutions that enhance minimally invasive surgical procedures and help improve patient outcomes.
From the NTI product portfolio comes the NEBULAE® SRS (Laparoscopic Smoke Removal System). The NEBULAE® SRS is the only closed-loop laparoscopic smoke removal device that can maintain pneumoperitoneum while removing surgical smoke using no additional CO₂, reducing CO₂ gas management and costs. In 2022, the NEBULAE® SRS was awarded Innovation of the Year through the Society of Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeons. NTI and Lovell will focus on bringing this product specifically to government healthcare.
As NTI’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. NTI was recently approved for the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and is pending addition to the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT) and the DoD's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). This allows government customers to purchase the NEBULAE® SRS for the best possible price. In addition, placing products on contract vehicles with an SDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.
“This is a very significant partnership for Lovell Government Services. As a federal SDVOSB vendor, our mission is to serve the government by providing the best medical equipment at the best price. NTI’s NEBULAE SRS is going to help us fulfill this mission, enhancing patient care and surgical procedures while providing cost-savings to federal medical facilities.” Chris Lovell, Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
“We are excited to partner with Lovell to help Veterans, Military, and Indian Health Services gain faster and easier access to technology revolutionizing laparoscopic surgery for patients, clinicians, and providers.” David McDonough, Vice President and General Manager, Northgate Technologies Inc..
ABOUT NORTHGATE® TECHNOLOGIES, INC.:
Pioneers in minimally invasive surgical technology, Northgate Technologies Inc. has been manufacturing, designing, and innovating since 1984. NTI is committed to providing optimal value throughout the entire healthcare experience by collaborating with customers and clinicians to understand their needs and develop new solutions to their challenges and concerns. Learn more at https://www.ntisurgical.com/.
ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Having served for over 24 years, Chris also wanted to ensure America’s Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Lovell Government Services is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking as the third fastest-growing private American business in 2020 and the thirty-ninth fastest-growing private American business in 2021 out of thousands of applicants.
Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn