Needle Based Biopsy Gun Market is Projected to Reach USD 802.39 million by 2029 and at CAGR of 7.0% Forecast by 2029
DBMR analyses a growth rate in the needle based biopsy gun market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of market is tend to be around 7.0%PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DBMR released a report titled "Needle Based Biopsy Gun Market" which delivers detailed overview of the Needle Based Biopsy Gun market in terms of market segmentation by type, route of administration, end-user, and by region. A high-ranking Needle Based Biopsy Gun market survey report is generated by using integrated approaches and latest technology for the best results. Proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services come together to generate this world-class market research report. If the business is hunting to gain competitive advantage in this swiftly transforming marketplace, then plumping for Needle Based Biopsy Gun market document is highly recommended as it gives lot of benefits for a thriving business. It provides the supreme base for the competitor analysis, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market and Needle Based Biopsy Gun industry.
Key Segmentation:
By Product Type (Disposable, Reusable)
By Applications (vacuum-assisted biopsy devices (VAB), core needle biopsy devices (CNB), and fine needle aspiration biopsy devices (FNAB))
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Needle Based Biopsy Gun Market are:
Cardinal Health (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Cook Group (U.S.), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Argon Medical (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
Needle Based Biopsy Gun Market Segments by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Global Needle Based Biopsy Gun Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Cancer Cases
Incidence of cancer cases is directly helping expand the needle based biopsy guns market globally. According to the WHO, in 2030, deaths caused because of cancer are expected to reach 13 billion worldwide. A rapid growth in incidence of cancer across the globe is expected to increase the number of patients undergoing biopsies. This will consequently increase the adoption of needle based biopsy guns thereby, driving the market growth.
Increased Geriatric Population
Cancer is thought to be an age-related disease, according to researchers. According to studies, persons over the age of 50 are more prone to cervical, breast, and prostate cancer. During the projected period, this is expected to push the market.
Opportunities
Clinical Research and Reimbursement
The innovation of needle biopsy, promising clinical studies, and improved reimbursement policies are projected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the needle-based biopsy gun market from 2022 to 2029.
Advanced Technologies
Adopting technologies such as using artificial intelligence in the needle-based biopsy gun market is creating an opportunity for the growth of the same. For instance, Freenome, an A.I. genomics business based in the United States, announced in October 2018 that it is working on developing blood tests that utilize A.I. to detect the body's early-warning indications of cancer. The company released preliminary evidence in R&D in October 2018 for applying machine learning to detect colorectal cancer in its early stages.
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
What is the size of the overall Needle Based Biopsy Gun market and its segments?
What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the market and how they are expected to impact the market?
What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Needle Based Biopsy Gun market?
What is the Needle Based Biopsy Gun market size at the regional and country-level?
Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Needle Based Biopsy Gun market?
What are the recent trends in market? (MandA, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)?
What are the challenges to the Global Needle Based Biopsy Gun market growth?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of Needle Based Biopsy Gun market growth?
Competitive analysis section of the Needle Based Biopsy Gun market report covers:
Competitive landscape of the Needle Based Biopsy Gun report provides details of the competitor.
These details mainly include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve.
Competitive landscape section provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.
Competitive analysis also puts light on the various strategies used by major players of the market which range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that leads to increase their footprints in this market.
By performing competitive analysis of the major players in the market, Needle Based Biopsy Gun report assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales.
Key inclusions of the Needle Based Biopsy Gun market report:
COVID-19 effects on growth figures.
Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.
Organized mentions of major Needle Based Biopsy Gun market trends.
Growth opportunities.
Figures showcasing Needle Based Biopsy Gun market growth rate.
Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.
Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.
