Chris Singleton to Serve as Keynote Speaker for 2022 Leadership Summit in Fredericksburg
Chris Singleton, motivational speaker and student-achievement specialist, is proud to be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Leadership Summit
I look forward to speaking at the Leadership Summit to share my insight about team building, inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging as it relates to a community.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Singleton, motivational speaker and student-achievement specialist, is proud to be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Leadership Summit hosted by the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo Center (2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway).
— Chris Singleton
Singleton was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and now serves as the Charleston RiverDogs' director of community outreach in addition to traveling the country as a motivational speaker and student-achievement specialist. He has spoken to more than 150,000 students and teachers across the country and has been featured on Lifetime, ESPN, USA Today, CNN, Fox News and many other outlets after he rose to fame under the most tragic of circumstances.
“I look forward to speaking at the Leadership Summit to share my insight about team building, inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging as it relates to a community,” Singleton said. “There’s a big difference between listening to argue your point versus listening to understand perspectives, and we want to teach people the importance of listening to understand perspectives.”
On June 17, 2015, his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was murdered, along with eight other victims, by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Singleton united his city and inspired the entire nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother and stating, “love is stronger than hate.”
As part of his personal healing and to help others, Singleton has written three books: “Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor,” a tribute to Singleton's late mother; “Your Life Matters,” a story about the empowerment of black children; and “Baseball Around The World: How The World Plays The Game,” an exploration of different cultures and people from different corners of the world that have pushed baseball to international popularity. “Different” was a best seller in its category and has been featured by numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation.
For more information about the event, please visit bit.ly/3VfzDH4. For more information about Singleton, please visit chrissingleton.com.
