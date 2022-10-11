BECOMING ONE WITH THE NATION
Luisa Plancher shares with her readers on how to make the nation great and strong.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Luisa Mirella Plancher believes that becoming one with the nation and placing God at the center of it all, is the best way to make a nation great and strong. She published her book, "The Strength of the Nation," helping former President Trump in making the United States of America achieve greatness. But she is not only interested in making America great and strong. She is also interested in making all the nations in the world great and strong, including Russia, China, Syria, North Korea, and all nations in Central and South America, and also Israel and all the countries in the Middle East.
This book is about an Angel who visits Luisa and says, "Luisa, beloved, the United States of America contains people from all nations so that in Unity, they can find solutions for Israel and all nations, and make them all great and strong". The author aids those who wish to venture into the world of politics in order to gain a thorough understanding of a constitutional monarchy with the help of the Almighty, the Creator of all things.
Luisa believes that, sharing knowledge and experiences, can assist nations in recognizing and adopting the mindset of the old prophets, who believed that the brilliance of discovery and wisdom came from the Spiritual Power Above.
Benjamin W., an Amazon Vine Voice reviewer, is fascinated by the book and finds it inspiring and unique. "In The Strength of the Nation, you will find many of the World’s problems displayed. Alongside those problems, you will find potential solutions and guidance. That guidance comes in the form of a message from an Angel." he adds. Benjamin believes that this book is well worth a read no matter what your principles happen to be.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 (714) 352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other