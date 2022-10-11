X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Market Expected to Grow USD 12.21 billion by 2029 With Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the x-ray digital imaging systems market was valued at USD 7.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 12.21 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period. The rise of these diseases, increasing demand for precision and quality of diagnosis, and advancements in technology in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Market: Competition Landscape
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),, Carestream Health. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Canon Inc. (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), GMM PFAUDLER. (India), Danaher. (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), VATECH (India), Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa. (Italy), Midmark Corporation. (US), Apteryx Imaging Inc. (Canada), Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (UK), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), KA Imaging (Canada), among others
Global X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Market Taxonomy
By Technology (2D, 3D/4D)
By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology, Others)
By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others)
Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Report:
North America (United States)
Europe (Germany, France, UK)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India)
Latin America (Brazil)
The Middle East & Africa
X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Market Overview
Medical digital x-ray imaging is a process that visualises the internal structure of a patient in order to diagnose or detect a problem at an early stage. The pool of chronic disease patients has grown as a result of changing lifestyles and the adoption of unhealthy diets, such as dyslipidemia, hypertension, obesity, and hyperinsulinemia.
According to the American Heart Association (AHA), Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics - 2022 Update data, in the United States, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is listed as the primary underlying cause of death, accounting for 874,613 deaths in 2019. On average, someone died of stroke every 3 minutes 30 seconds and someone died of myocardial infarction every 40 seconds in the United States. Because of the high prevalence of cardiac disease in the country's population, there is a high demand for imaging devices with precise diagnosis, and thus digital X-ray devices become important in this context.
X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Market Dynamics
Drivers
The technological advancement and government investments
Technological advancements and increased government investment in R&D projects in the imaging sector, particularly in developing economies such as China and India, are expected to drive market growth.
The growth in medical tourism
The development of new radiotracers and the increased prevalence of new products through advancement is benefiting the overall market. Growing medical tourism in developing economies, in particular, is a positive market factor.
Key Benefits of the Report
○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the X-ray Digital Imaging Systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market share.
○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the global X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market.
○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.
○ The report provides a detailed X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
This detailed report estimates the growth rate and the X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market utility based on major fragments such as types, applications, sectors. The complete report highlights the latest industrial updates, market possibilities, and upcoming trends. The market research report has gone through the proper research methodology and is validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports before presenting it to the users as well as detailed product and service-based innovations are also thoroughly discussed in this report. Our organization covers all the key points required for your research study. The X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, price, trends, and company shares by geography. The report, therefore, presents a tour of the thriving market scenario, demand and supply analysis, and technological milestones.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered:
Category and segment level analysis: It provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of X-ray Digital Imaging Systems historical sales and projected sales performance for 2022-2029.
Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting X-ray Digital Imaging Systems demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on X-ray Digital Imaging Systems market is carefully analyzed
Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes various essentials such as product portfolio, key strategies, and an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.
The company presence is mapped and presented through the matrix for all prominent players, thus, providing readers with actionable insights. This helps in thoughtfully presenting market status, and predicting the competition level in the Global X-ray Digital Imaging Systems Market.
