Tony Roma’s Announces Plans to Open in Great Falls, Montana

Opening projected for Q1 2023

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, announced that it will be opening a new Tony Roma’s location in Great Falls, Montana early in 2023. This location will be the first in Montana as the restaurant brand continues its impressive growth in the domestic food service market during its 50th Anniversary year.

The restaurant will be located at 1100 5th Street S in Great Falls, located at the Holiday Inn Convention Center. The Holiday Inn Convention Center is the largest convention center in Great Falls, and the Tony Roma’s is one component of its expansion process this year.

This location is owned and operated by Dhillon Group of Companies.

Raj Dhillon, CEO of Dhillon Group of Companies, commented, “We are excited to bring Tony Roma’s to Great Falls and to serve this community and visitors. We have worked diligently on the upgrades required to meet the Tony Roma’s Standards, and our team is dedicated to providing the amazing service and food quality that customers expect from the Tony Roma’s brand.”

“As we continue to celebrate our 50-year anniversary, we are thrilled to bring our world-famous ribs and signature dishes to Great Falls, Montana,” said Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting). “This restaurant is one of our latest restaurant prototypes, offering a new menu and enhanced service approach featuring Tony Roma’s world-famous legendary ribs.”

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.