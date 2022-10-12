Veteran Restaurant Journalist Named Executive Editor of Nation’s Restaurant News
Alicia Kelso joins the award-winning publication with more than a decade of experience covering the foodservice industry.
I am excited to join the award-winning team at Nation’s Restaurant News and help build on the publication’s extensive and reputable history of industry coverage.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News, the premier independent publication serving the entire foodservice industry, named Alicia Kelso its Executive Editor, effective October 3.
With more than a decade of experience reporting on the foodservice industry, Kelso will provide Nation’s Restaurant News and sister publication Restaurant Hospitality with daily reporting on industry news, enterprise features for both digital and print, and multimedia content for both podcast and video channels, while also serving as an ambassador for the publication via in-person and virtual events.
“I’ve long admired Alicia’s first-rate reporting and her knack for analyzing the restaurant industry in really thoughtful and innovative ways,” said Sam Oches, Editorial Director of Informa’s Restaurant & Food Group, parent to Nation’s Restaurant News. “I’m thrilled for her to bring that expertise to Nation’s Restaurant News and to help us elevate our industry-leading content to even higher heights.”
Most recently, Kelso served as Senior Contributor to Forbes, where she covered the quick service, fast casual, pizza and casual dining categories. She’s also served as Director of Digital Content and Social Media for the University of Louisville; Freelance Contributor for Restaurant Dive; and Senior Editorial Director of Networld Media Group, where she contributed to QSRweb.com, FastCasual.com, and PizzaMarketplace.com.
“I am excited to join the award-winning team at Nation’s Restaurant News and help build on the publication’s extensive and reputable history of industry coverage. I’ve been a journalist for over two decades and no topic has resonated with me as deeply or personally as the restaurant industry. I can’t wait to continue telling stories about its people, service, creativity and impact.”
Kelso can be reached at Alicia.Kelso@informa.com.
ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWS
Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect, the leading B2B integrated media group connecting products, solutions and thought leadership with the largest, most engaged and highly qualified audience in foodservice and food retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as digital and live events.
To learn more about NRN, visit www.nrn.com.
