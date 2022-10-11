Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period to 2029
The market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 2.34 billion by 2029.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices market is tend to be around 8.70% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 2.34 billion by 2029.
Key Companies in the Market Include
Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Breg (U.S.), DJO, LLC (U.S.), DevonMedicalProducts.com (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Mego Afek AC LTD (Israel), Bio Compression Systems (U.S.), ThermoTek USA (U.S.), Medline Industries, LP (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.)
Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market Segmentation:
By Type (Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE))
By Application (Home Use, Hospital)
Market Overview
Intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are mechanical compression devices that help to prevent pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). And they are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency. They also help prevent DVT and PE. And they are used to treat chronic venous insufficiency. These intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices have multiple applications in the healthcare industry today and is thus increasing the market growth rapidly.
Global Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Surge in Online Shopping
Online shopping is convenient, and most online stores offer products at much lower prices than physical stores. Online entrepreneurs understand this and generally reduce net sales to attract more customers. Most physical stores have a limited range of products. E-commerce is very popular among shoppers and highly profitable sales channels due to the increasing benefits of online shopping.
Increasing Vascular Diseases
Over the years, the rate of diagnosis of vascular diseases such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism has increased significantly. This slows blood flow, causes red blood cells to aggregate and form blood clots. Lymphedema is the main cause of its prevalence, and lymph accumulation causes soft tissue swelling. Intermittent air compression (IPC) devices help recover from such vascular disease.
Opportunities
Technological Advancements
Significant advances in textiles and nanotechnology and growth across the sector are driven by growing demand for mainstream fashion features. Manufacturers of pneumatic compression devices are focusing on the portability of the device. For instance, DJO Global, Inc. has launched an easy-to-use and easy-to-repair wearable venapro device to prevent post-operative DVT. Another device is the portable venowave device used on the legs to treat postoperative DVT.
Ease of Use and Portability
Intermittent air compression devices are made for home use. They are portable enough to be carried anywhere in the house, in the car, and outdoors. Such portable devices are lightweight and do not have tubes or hoses attached for ease of use. These devices enable non-invasive and continuous monitoring of medical parameters. Provides real-time data / updates to healthcare professionals through connections.
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin & Sales by Product Types.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2022-2029. Market segmentation opportunities and disruptive technologies, company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview of market supply and demand. The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices industry.
Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the Radiation Therapy Devices Industry, including its product specifcations by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value (M USD).
Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.
Company & Brand Share Analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market reveals how much market dynamics and trends is captured by major players
Market Trends: Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology.
Market Consumption by demographics: The Market shares and strategies study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers.
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Market Country Level Analysis
The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, covering:
U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.
Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand
Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)
