WVDOT is hiring NOW in multiple counties!

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is actively hiring equipment operators and safety workers in 10 counties across the state, and may have a position that’s just right for you!
 
District 9 is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 3121 Main St., E., Oak Hill, for Fayette County, Nicholas County, and Corridor L. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.
 
District 9 is hosting a second hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 146 Stonehouse Road, Lewisburg, for Greenbrier County, Monroe County, and Interstate-64 Harts Run. District 9 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 Equipment Operators.
 
District 6 is hosting a six-county hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville, for Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, and Wetzel counties. District 6 is looking for Transportation Worker 1 and 2 equipment operators and Transportation Occupational Safety Specialist Trainees.
 

