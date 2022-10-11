Xerostomia Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 899.4 Million, At a CAGR of 3.7% by 2028
The xerostomia therapeutics market is substantially rising over the years. Based on the current market analysis, the global xerostomia therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a market value of USD 899.4 million and a CAGR of 3.7% for the forecast period.
Market Summary: -
Xerostomia is a condition of dry mouth. It is a condition wherein the salivary glands lose their capacity to produce the desired amount of saliva in the mouth. But this isn’t the sole reason. Xerostomia may occur even in cases of not in taking required fluids, sleeping with mouth open, exposing the body against hot weather for a long time, medication side effects etc. Conditions like diabetes and HIV aids can have an impact on the salivary glands. Thus, this can also lead to xerostomia. Menopause is another reason in women that can lead to xerostomia.
Increasing adoption of chemotherapy and radio therapy in the cancer treatment process can damage the salivary glands. Thus, this has become a leading reason for individuals demanding xerostomia therapeutics. Rise in the patients with diabetes across the globe impact the salivary glands. Also, consuming medicines can have a range of side effects wherein one of them is dry mouth. Thus, people depending more and more and medicines are in a way contributing to the growth of the xerostomia therapeutics market. Rising resourcefulness and awareness of the same is also promoting the growth of the market.
On the flip side, Finger-prick Autologous Blood treatment can prove to be a restraint in the growth of this market. Finger-prick Autologous Blood (FAB) is an emerging treatment process that is regarded as a better and novel alternative to treat and tackle dry mouth. However, low level of awareness about the same in underdeveloped countries too is hampering the market for the forecast period mentioned above.
Some of the major players operating in the Xerostomia Therapeutics market are
Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LUPIN., OraCoat, Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Synedgen, EUSA Pharma, Forward Science., Mission Pharmacal Company., Eisai Co., Ltd., Saliwell Ltd., Dentaid., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Deepar Pharmaceuticals Pvt.Ltd., Pharmakon Health & Beauty Care Private Limited, and Jiana Lifescience. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis
The Xerostomia Therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, material and end user as referenced above. The countries covered in the Xerostomia Therapeutics market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Xerostomia Therapeutics market because of the increasing prevalence of tooth decay and inventions in dental materials. The increasing focus of customers on physical outlook and having perfect teeth is also a main factor boosting the market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to show large amount of growth in the Xerostomia Therapeutics market because of the growing of numbers of dental restorations and rising expenditure capacity of the customers. These are the factors that are anticipated to drive the regional market.
The country section of the Xerostomia Therapeutics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Introduction: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and provides highlights of key market segments and players covered.
Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high specialize in market use cases and top market trends, market share by regions, and Xerostomia Therapeutics Market size and growth by regions.
Key Players: Here, the report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, foundation date of companies, and areas served, formulation base, and revenue of key players.
Breakdown by Market Segmentation: This section provides details about market size by product and application.
Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market, By Geography Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed within the report are studied on the idea of market size by product and application, key players, and Xerostomia Therapeutics market forecast.
Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the idea of their margin of profit, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.
Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed within the report.
Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.
