Voquent Named Top Voiceover Company
London-based voiceover casting platform wins coveted The Manifest award.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voquent.com is named the best UK voiceover partner by The Manifest in their first annual Company Awards.
The Manifest is a business news platform that allows SMEs to source production companies, study market reports, and shortlist agencies—highlighting the importance of a strong bond between service providers and their clients.
The Manifest names the top 15 companies per category or location with the most reviews in the last 12 months, making it a trusted resource for buyers and a coveted award for sellers.
Voquent was named the United Kingdom's most highly reviewed B2B partner for voiceover, audio-visual translation, and post-production services, beating hundreds of competitors.
Voquent director, Al Black, accepted the award, saying, "We're thrilled to be recognized as a leading UK production company. Our high-rated reviews are a testament to the fantastic clients, voice actors, and engineers who all collaborate daily to bring characters, stories, and messages to life and make them ready for audiences worldwide. It's a real community effort, and we gladly receive The Manifest award on behalf of everyone involved. Thank you, team!"
The award comes on the back of a company rebranding and launch of advanced voice actor casting technology. Voquent.com allows users to browse over 85,000 pre-approved voice demos in 600+ languages and easily hire talent online. The Voquent engineering team then coordinate the productions using a combination of home recording studios, studio and agency partners, and expert localization teams. Clients can quickly get everything from telephone IVR or explainer videos to video game characters or commercials cast, recorded, and localized with a quick turnaround.
The additional layer of professional localization services gives the platform a unique position in the fast-moving media production industry, focusing on expanding worldwide accessibility.
To learn more about Voquent or for further comment, please email voices@voquent.com.
