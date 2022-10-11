Arthroscopy Instruments Market By Product Type, Application and account to USD 7.81 billion by 2028
Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Arthroscopy Instruments Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Arthroscopy instruments market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.81 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the above mentioned forecast period.
Arthroscopy is a type of minimally invasive surgical procedure which is performed where test or even treatment is carried out through an endoscope or through an arthroscope. These procedures need a number of instruments to assist in the entire surgical procedures and such instruments are known as arthroscopy instruments.
The rapidly increasing geriatric population and incidence of target conditions is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of arthroscopy instruments market. In addition, the ongoing technological advancements are also contributing to rising in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rising preference for MIS procedures as well as the rising government support in research and development and growing prevalence of bone-related disorders is also enhancing the growth of the market. Likewise, the rising sports-related injuries and easy availability of technically advanced instruments are also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period. The rapidly growing expansion and modernization of healthcare infrastructure across various emerging countries will further accelerate the expansion of the arthroscopy instruments market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
However, the high cost of arthroscopy instruments and reimbursement challenges in the medical device industry will curb the growth of the arthroscopy instruments market, whereas the lack of trained personnel and rapid shift in decision-making in hospitals have the potential to challenge the growth of the arthroscopy instruments market.
Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market Scope and Market Size
Arthroscopy instruments market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product type, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into arthroscopes, arthroscopic implants, fluid management systems, radiofrequency systems, visualization systems, power shaver systems and others. Radiofrequency systems have further been segmented into radiofrequency generators, radiofrequency probes and wands and footswitch.
Based on application, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented intoknee arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy and others.
The end users segment of the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented intohospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and others.
Arthroscopy Instruments Market Country Level Analysis
Arthroscopy instruments market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the arthroscopy instruments market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America region leads the arthroscopy instruments market owing to the growing sports-related surgeries were performed in the U.S. and strong presence of major players within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapidly increasing population geriatric population, increasing expenditure on healthcare and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries in this particular region.
The country section of the arthroscopy instruments market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
The major players covered in the arthroscopy instruments market report are Arthrex Inc., Smith + Nephew, DePuy Synthes, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Vimex Sp. z o.o.., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GPC Medical Ltd, Wright Medical Group N.V., Active Implants, Bioventus, Orthofix Medical Inc., Cannuflow, DJO, LLC, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
Arthroscopy instruments market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for arthroscopy instruments market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the arthroscopy instruments market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
