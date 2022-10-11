European Mammography Devices Market is expected to reach USD 848.12 Million during the forecast period
European Mammography Devices Market is expected to reach USD 848.12 Million during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Mammography Devices Market is expected to experience market growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes the market to represent USD 848.12 million by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 5 .35% over the forecast period mentioned. above. Mammography is specific medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray pattern to look inside the breasts. Mammographic examination, called mammography, helps in the early identification and treatment of heart disease in women. An X-ray is a non-invasive medical examination that helps establish a medical diagnosis and deal with medical situations. X-ray imaging involves covering a portion of the skin with a tiny amount of ionizing radiation to produce images of the inside of the uterus. X-rays are the original and most commonly used type of medical imaging.
Key growth factors for the European mammography devices market include increasing prevalence of breast cancer in Europe, along with technological advancements in the field of breast imaging and increasing breast cancer awareness initiatives. breast in the region. Moreover, increase in population also plays a major role in increasing the incidence of breast cancer during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in government funding for cancer treatment influences also enormously the growth of the European market for mammography devices.
Key players covered in the European Mammography Devices Market report are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Metaltronica SpA, Koninklijke Philips NV, CMR Naviscan., PLANMED OY, Analogic Corporation., Agfa-Gevaert Group., ESAOTE SPA, and Barco, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
This Europe Mammography Devices Market report provides details about recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, market regulatory changes, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, niches and application dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. For more insights on Europe Mammography Devices Market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for Analyst Brief, our team will help you make informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Europe Mammography Devices Market Scope and Size
The European mammography devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application and end user. The growth among these segments will help you analyze the low growth segments within the industries and will provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identification of major applications of the market.
On the basis of product type, the European mammography devices market is segmented into film screen, digital, 3D, analog systems, biopsy systems and others.
On the basis of technology, the European mammography devices market is segmented into tomo synthesis, computer-aided detection (CAD) and digital mammography.
The application segment of the European mammography devices market is segmented into oncology , diagnostics and others.
On the basis of end-user, the European mammography devices market is segmented into ambulatory care centers, hospitals and others.
Country-Level Analysis of the Europe Mammography Devices Market
The European Mammography Devices Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, technology, application and end-user as listed above. The countries covered in the European Mammography Devices market report are Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the rest of Europe in Europe.
The country section of the Europe Mammography Devices market report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the country market that have an impact on current and future market trends. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import and export analysis, price trend analysis, raw material cost, value chain analysis Downstream and Upstream are some of the major indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. In addition, the presence and availability of regional brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
