Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Historical Market Growth Coverage, Development, Research, Business and Opportunities

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Historical Market Growth Coverage, Development, Research, Business, Opportunities and Future Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoracic Drainage Devices Market includes medical devices used to drain fluids, air, and solid particles from the pleural space or mediastinum of the chest. They are typically made of clear plastic such as soft silicone or PVC and are used in a variety of applications including thoracic surgery and pulmonology, infectious disease, general intensive care and emergency medicine, surgery cardiac, oncology and pain management and military medicine.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. “Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology” represents the largest application segment in the chest drainage devices market during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market are Teleflex Incorporated., Vygon, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cook, BD., Getinge AB, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Sinapi Biomedical, Medela AG, Rocket Medical plc., Sterimed Group, Cardinal Health., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BioMed Devices, EUROSETS and Angiplast, among others.
Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in occurrences of various diseases
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity are the major growth drivers for this market. In addition to this, the growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases is also expected to drive the overall market growth.
Moreover, the government’s favorable reimbursement policies and the increasing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Rising preferences for minimally invasive procedures and reduction in healthcare costs of minimally invasive procedures over normal surgical procedures are also expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increasing burden of spontaneous pneumothorax is also restraining the market growth over the forecast period.
Opportunities
Furthermore, introduction of new and advanced technologies by market players provides profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, favorable government reimbursement policies will further increase the rate of growth of the chest drainage devices market in the future.
Scope of the Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market
The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and application. The growth among these segments will help you analyze low growth segments within the industries and provide users with valuable market insights and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify major applications of the market.
type of product
Chest drainage system
Trocar drain
Unsecured needle
safety needle
Pleural drainage catheter
Chest drainage kit
On the basis of product type, the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is segmented into Thoracic Drainage system, trocar drain, unsafe needle, safe needle, pleural drainage catheter and Thoracic Drainage kit.
End use
Ambulance services
Hospitals and specialized clinics
Urgent Care
Ambulatory surgery centers
Military surgeons
Based on end-use, the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is segmented into ambulance services, hospitals and specialty clinics, emergency care, ambulatory surgery centers, and military surgeons. Hospitals and specialty clinics are expected to dominate the end-user segment owing to the growing use of these devices in hospital settings.
Application
Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology
Heart surgery
General intensive care and emergency medicine
Infectious disease
Oncology and pain management
military medicine
Based on application level, the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is segmented into thoracic surgery and pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive care and emergency medicine, infectious diseases, oncology and pain management, and military medicine. Thoracic surgery and pulmonology are expected to show significant growth in the application segment owing to the growing prevalence of these disorders.
Regional Analysis/Insights of the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market
The Thoracic Drainage Devices Market is analyzed and market size and trend information is provided by country, product type, end use and application as listed above. France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC) in Asia Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Thoracic Drainage Devices Market due to high standards of healthcare infrastructure, growing incidence of chronic diseases, higher healthcare expenditures as well as easy availability of sophisticated technologies in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increasing geriatric population, growing healthcare sector and increasing number of surgeries in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impact factors and regulatory changes in the national market that are impacting current and future market trends. Data points such as upstream and downstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter five force analysis, case studies are some of the indicators used to forecast the market scenario for each country. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands and the challenges they face due to significant or rare competition from local and national brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing a forecast analysis of national data.
