Dementia Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period to 2029

Dementia Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dementia treatment market is a broad category of mental illnesses that, in the long run, cause a person's ability to think and remember to deteriorate. Despite scientific and medical advances, the causes of dementia have yet to be identified. As a result, the disease is only treated on a symptomatic basis. Nonetheless, movement disorders such as Parkinson's are known to be a trigger for dementia in many cases.
The Dementia treatment is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Dementia treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Some of the major players operating in the Dementia treatment market are Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Cadila, LUPIN, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Allergan, Lannett and others.
Dementia Treatment Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing ageing population as well as rise in healthcare infrastructure
The high prevalence of dementia is driving the growth of the dementia treatment market. Treatment advancements and the development of novel therapies for dementia will also contribute to the growth of the dementia treatment market. Furthermore, the vulnerable ageing population can be viewed as a positive measure for the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growth of this market can be attributed to government incentives and benefits through special designation. Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Accelerated technological advancements in drug discovery techniques and high government investment in drug development are factors that present new pathways in the industry.
Opportunities
Rise in the investment for R&D by public and private organizations
Furthermore, rising R&D activities in disease-modifying drugs, as well as an increase in investment by key players in clinical studies of advanced treatment options, are expected to propel the dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease market during the forecast period.
Global Dementia Treatment Market Scope
The Dementia treatment market is segmented on the basis of types, drug class, therapy type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Alzheimer's Disease Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Dementia With Lewy Bodies (Dlb)
Parkinson's Disease Dementia
Mixed Dementia
Frontotemporal Dementia
On the basis of types, the dementia treatment market is segmented into alzheimer's disease dementia, vascular dementia, dementia with lewy bodies (DLB), parkinson's disease dementia, mixed dementia, frontotemporal dementia, others.
Drug Class
MAO Inhibitors
Glutamate Inhibitors
Cholinesterase Inhibitors
Others
The drug class segment for dementia treatment market includes MAO inhibitors, glutamate inhibitors, cholinesterase inhibitors and others.
Therapy type
Cognitive Stimulation Therapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
On the basis of therapy type, dementia treatment market is segmented into cognitive stimulation therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)).
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
On the basis of route of administration, the Dementia treatment market is segmented into oral and parenteral
End Use
Clinic
Hospital
Others
On the basis of end-users, the Dementia treatment market is segmented into clinic, hospital and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Special clinics
Others
The Dementia treatment market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, special clinics and others
Pipeline Analysis
Dementia Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The Dementia treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, types, drug class, therapy type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. as referenced above. The countries covered in the Dementia treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America was the leading revenue contributor to the dementia treatment market due to the increasing incidence of dementia and the presence of key players in the same geography, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain significant growth due to increased dementia awareness programmes and the availability of effective drugs in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
