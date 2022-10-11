Percepio Appoints Software Industry Executive Michel Genard to Its Board of Directors

Experienced embedded industry executive Michel Genard is thrilled to join the Percepio Board of Directors to support future growth.

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio®, the leading provider of observability for critical edge software, today announced the appointment of experienced embedded industry executive Michel Genard to its Board of Directors.

Michel Genard has been active in the software industry for more than 30 years, most recently as Vice President of Product Management at Wind River®, which announced in January to be acquired this year by Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) for more than $4B.

Michel has extensive experience in managing global teams across many product lines in different markets. He is currently an investor and advisor to various technology companies and has been recently appointed as an Independent Board Member to Lynx Software Technologies, an OceanSound Partners company.

“Percepio is uniquely positioned to support OEMs and operators developing, deploying and managing high integrity edge applications with trust. Trust is delivered at the development stage with their Tracealyzer® tools, a killer app to find even the most elusive software bugs, and in deployment with DevAlert®, a cloud-based feedback loop that brings device insights without compromising the security and integrity of the applications. OEMs can then build business applications on top of DevAlert, such as preventive maintenance, performance analysis, cyber detection just to name a few. I am thrilled to join the Percepio Board of Directors to support their growth and look forward to a great collaboration,” said Michel Genard.

“Michel has supported Percepio as advisor since 2021 and shares our vision of edge observability as enabler and accelerator towards a software-defined products future. With edge software becoming increasingly ubiquitous, complex and business-critical, deep software observability with effective visualization is key. By leveraging data-driven insights from the runtime software, both during development and in the field, OEMs and operators can speed up development cycles and rapidly improve the software throughout the product lifecycle to ensure reliable, secure operation. Michel brings vast industry experience and we are happy to welcome him on our journey,” said Percepio founder Dr. Johan Kraft.

About Percepio

Percepio offers observability for critical edge software throughout the product lifecycle, enabling OEMs and operators to develop and operate intelligent systems with trust. During application development, Percepio® Tracealyzer® offers deep software monitoring with advanced visualization that reduces time-to-market while also improving product performance and reliability. In deployment, Percepio® DevAlert® enables deep monitoring of critical edge applications in operation, for instant issue detection and rapid solutions, reducing operational costs and increasing customer satisfaction. When combined with over-the-air software updates, DevAlert provides a feedback loop for continuous improvement of edge software reliability and performance. The technology scales to large device fleets and can be integrated in most embedded software systems, even on small IoT sensors based on microcontrollers.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded system and IoT such as Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems and Amazon Web Services. For more information, visit percepio.com.