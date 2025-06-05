Percepio View Now Available for FreeRTOS

Percepio View for FreeRTOS is a free software tracing tool based on Percepio Tracealyzer

Free, professional-grade trace diagnostics tool brings deep insight and faster debugging to millions of FreeRTOS developers

By making core trace capabilities freely available, we’re empowering the FreeRTOS community with the tools to better understand their systems, solve bugs faster, and build more reliable products.” — Johan Kraft, CTO and founder of Percepio

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio®, the leader in real-time observability for embedded systems, today announced the release of Percepio View for FreeRTOS, a free trace diagnostics tool that delivers professional-grade runtime visibility to the global FreeRTOS developer community.

Available now at https://traceviewer.io and featured on FreeRTOS.org, Percepio View allows developers to visually trace FreeRTOS application behavior, identify performance bottlenecks, and troubleshoot complex issues – quickly and without cost.

“Percepio has been supporting FreeRTOS developers with trace diagnostics since 2012, and we’re proud to take that commitment even further with Percepio View,” said Johan Kraft, CTO and founder of Percepio. “By making core trace capabilities freely available, we’re empowering the global FreeRTOS community with the tools to better understand their systems, solve tricky bugs faster, and build more reliable embedded products.”

“Percepio View lowers the barrier for real-time system diagnostics and makes it easier for developers to understand what their FreeRTOS-based system is really doing,” said Richard Barry, FreeRTOS Founder and Head of IoT Technology Strategy at Amazon Web Services (AWS). “This is a valuable addition to the FreeRTOS ecosystem and aligns with our commitment to providing developers with accessible, high-quality tools.”

Visual Diagnostics for Everyone

Percepio View integrates seamlessly with FreeRTOS applications and delivers key insight into task scheduling and runtime behavior through intuitive visualizations. Core features include:

• RTOS-aware task timeline views

• Event and interrupt trace logging

• CPU load and task traces

• Support for user-defined trace events

All core features are available for free, and registering the software unlocks additional features at no cost.

Go Further with Percepio Profile and Tracealyzer

For projects that demand deeper insight and longer trace durations, Percepio Profile is available as a seamless upgrade from View. It includes:

• Live trace streaming for continuous, long-duration monitoring

• Thread timing and performance profiling

• Memory usage insights and heap tracking

• Signal plotting for application-specific data

Profile licenses are available via credit card subscription at traceviewer.io, with automated activation and license management. Users can further upgrade to a full Tracealyzer license for access to advanced features and Percepio’s full observability suite.

Empowering the FreeRTOS Developer Community

FreeRTOS is one of the world’s most widely adopted real-time operating systems, powering billions of embedded and IoT devices. Percepio View is designed to amplify developer productivity, reduce debugging time, and make trace diagnostics a standard part of every FreeRTOS project.

• For more information on Percepio View for FreeRTOS: https://freertos.org/Percepio_View

• For a comparison of View, Profile, and Tracealyzer: https://traceviewer.io/feature-comparison

• Download and get started: https://traceviewer.io

About Percepio

Percepio® provides industry-leading observability solutions for embedded and IoT software, including Tracealyzer®, Detect, DevAlert®, and the new Percepio View/Profile tools. These solutions help developers accelerate time-to-market, improve code quality, and reduce system downtime through continuous observability, deep visual diagnostics and real-time feedback.

