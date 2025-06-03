Percepio Launches Free Trace Tool for Zephyr RTOS: 'Percepio View'

Percepio View for Zephyr RTOS is a free software tracing tool based on Percepio Tracealyzer

New offering makes real-time system visibility accessible to all Zephyr developers, with seamless upgrade paths to advanced profiling and Tracealyzer

In embedded development, visibility is everything. Percepio View brings powerful trace diagnostics to every Zephyr developer – no barriers, no cost – so teams can stop guessing and start knowing.” — Johan Kraft, CTO and founder of Percepio

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio®, a leader in visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT systems, today announced the launch of Percepio View for Zephyr, a free trace visualization tool designed to provide immediate insights into Zephyr RTOS behavior. Percepio View is now available and can be downloaded directly at https://traceviewer.io.

“In embedded development, visibility is everything,” said Johan Kraft, CTO and founder of Percepio. “Percepio View brings powerful trace diagnostics to every Zephyr developer – no barriers, no cost – so teams can stop guessing and start knowing.”

“Tools like Percepio Tracealyzer help make Zephyr development more intuitive and efficient,” said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation. “The Zephyr Project is excited to see Percepio making professional-grade trace diagnostics more accessible to the embedded developer community. This contribution strengthens the Zephyr ecosystem by empowering developers with deeper system insights, accelerating innovation, and improving the reliability of applications built on Zephyr – across both open source and commercial projects.”

See Inside Your System, Instantly

Percepio View provides a professional trace analysis experience tailored to the Zephyr ecosystem. Out of the box, users get:

● Clear RTOS-aware timeline views

● Detailed system and user event logs

● CPU load and task execution graphs

● Support for custom tracepoints

Developers can use View for free, and registration unlocks additional features at no cost.

Unlock More with Percepio Profile

For projects requiring deeper analysis and longer trace capture, Percepio Profile is available as an optional upgrade. Profile builds on View’s foundation with:

● Live streaming for long-duration traces

● Thread timing and execution metrics

● Memory usage profiling

● Visual plotting of application-specific variables

Profile licenses can be purchased via secure self-service subscriptions at traceviewer.io, and users can upgrade further to a full Tracealyzer license when ready for advanced diagnostics and integration with Percepio’s Continuous Observability suite.

Growing the Zephyr Ecosystem

Percepio has been an active member of the Zephyr Project for several years, contributing the TraceRecorder library, which is now part of the Zephyr kernel. This release reflects Percepio’s broader commitment to expanding the Zephyr development ecosystem. By reducing barriers related to pricing and licensing complexity, Percepio View and Profile make professional observability tools more accessible – from hobbyists and individual developers to industrial teams.

The Zephyr RTOS already supports a wide array of boards and configurations. For more insight into how View and Profile enhance debugging in Zephyr, see the blog post: https://percepio.com/unlocking-zephyr-debugging

Learn More

• Feature comparison of View, Profile, and Tracealyzer: https://traceviewer.io/feature-comparison

• Download Percepio View: https://traceviewer.io

About Percepio

Percepio® provides industry-leading observability solutions for embedded and IoT software, including Tracealyzer®, Detect, DevAlert®, and the new Percepio View/Profile tools. These solutions help developers accelerate time-to-market, improve code quality, and reduce system downtime through continuous observability, deep visual diagnostics and real-time feedback.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.